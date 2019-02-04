RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
The Jacques Chirac Foundation awards its Prize for Conflict Prevention
The Sound Kitchen
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • Paris Live PM 14h00 - 15h00 GMT
    News bulletin 02/01 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h00 - 15h00 GMT
    News bulletin 01/31 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h00 - 15h00 GMT
    News bulletin 01/30 14h00 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    The Jacques Chirac Foundation awards its Prize for Conflict Prevention
  • media
    World music matters
    From Daud to Dudu: Israeli rock star makes classic Iraqi songs …
  • media
    International report
    Despite all odds Central American migrants say they will continue …
  • media
    Mid-East Junction
    Freedom at any cost: Saudi woman escapes to France
  • media
    International report
    Zambian women speaking up against men
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Asia-Pacific
Venezuela Nicolas Maduro France

France recognises Venezuela’s opposition leader as interim president

By
media Venezuela's self-declared interim president Juan Guaido at a rally in Caracas 2 February, 2019. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

France has joined several European countries in recognising opposition leader Juan Guaido as interim president after Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro failed to meet deadline to call a new vote.

President Emmanuel Macron took to twitter Monday morning to recognise Juan Guaido as interim president of Venezuela.

"Venezuelans have the right to express themselves freely and democratically," he tweeted. "France recognises @jguaido as 'interim president' to put elections into place."

Macron firmed up comments made earlier on Monday by French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian.

"Faced with President Maduro’s refusal to organise presidential elections which would clarify, calm the situation in Venezuela … we consider that Mr Guaido has the capacity and the legitimacy to organise these elections," Le Drian told French public radio.

"It is imperative the conflict is resolved peacefully and civil war avoided."

Recognition of Guaido after failure to meet ultimatum

France joins Germany, Spain, Britain, Sweden, Austria, Denmark and Lithuania in recognising Guaido after an ultimatum for President Nicolas Maduro's government to call a new presidential election expired on midnight Sunday.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said during a visit to Japan on Monday that Guaido "is the legitimate interim president."

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez told reporters in Madrid on Monday that he recognised Guaido as “president of Venezuela’s assembly" and that they "were working for the return of full democracy in Venezuela: human rights, elections and no more political prisoners".

Meanwhile Swedish Foreign Minister Margot Wallstrom told Swedish broadcaster SVT the vote that brought Maduro to power was not a "free and fair election."

UK Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt tweeted that the “UK alongside European allies now recognises @jguaido as interim constitutional president until credible elections can be held. Let’s hope this takes us closer to ending humanitarian crisis.”

Russia denounces foreign meddling

Maduro still has the backing of Russia, China and Turkey, and the support of the Venezuelan military top brass.

Russia, a major investor in Venezuela in recent years, has urged restraint.

In a statement on Monday, the Kremlin said European moves to legitimise Guaido’s “illegal attempt” to seize power amounted to foreign meddling.

The Chinese Government announced last week its desire to continue working with Caracas “no matter how the situation evolves”, suggesting China might be preparing for a future without the socialist leader.

Lima Group to meet

Opposition leader Juan Guaido declared himself Venezuela’s legitimate ruler on 23 January and has the support of Washington.

Maduro has said Europe's ruling elite are sycophantically following US President Donald Trump's agenda.

The 14-nation Lima Group – made up of Canada and Latin American countries – meets in Ottawa on Monday. Eleven of its members have recognised Guaido.

 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.