RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
Let’s celebrate World Radio Day!
The Sound Kitchen
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • Paris Live PM 14h00 - 15h00 GMT
    News bulletin 02/08 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h00 - 15h00 GMT
    News bulletin 02/07 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h00 - 15h00 GMT
    News bulletin 02/06 14h00 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Let’s celebrate World Radio Day!
  • media
    International report
    Providing justice to people in Ethiopia's Somali regional state
  • media
    Spotlight on Africa
    “No future in Sudan under Bashir” says opposition leader
  • media
    International report
    The search for low tech across Africa
  • media
    International report
    Kenyan-based Flipflopi boat is calling for a plastic revolution
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Asia-Pacific
Kim Jong-Un Donald Trump North Korea US

Second Trump-Kim summit confirmed for end February in Hanoi

By
media The second summit between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un will take place in Hanoi on February 27 and 28. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo

US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will meet for a second summit in the Vietnamese capital of Hanoi.

Trump confirms second summit with North Korea's Kim Jong Un

 

Trump also tweeted that he was confident that North Korea would become an 'Economic Powerhouse' under the country's leader Kim Jong Un.

North Korea has yet to provide any official confirmation of the summit.

The US State Department said the special US envoy for North Korea will meet with North Korean officials again ahead of the Trump-Kim talks.

In a statement, the State Department said talks during Stephen Biegun’s three-day trip explored Trump and Kim’s “commitments of complete denuclearization, transforming US-DPRK relations and building a lasting peace on the Korean Peninsula.”

At their landmark inaugural summit in Singapore last year, Trump and Kim produced a vaguely worded document in which Kim pledged to work towards “the denuclearization of the Korean peninsula.”

But progress has since stalled with Pyongyang and Washington, which stations 28,500 troops in South Korea, disagreeing over what that means.

Critics say that the Singapore summit was little more than a photo-op.

The second round with the young and elusive North Korean leader will again offer a change of headlines for Trump amid a barrage of scandalous allegations and a political deadlock that has shut down the US government.

(with AFP)

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.