Second Trump-Kim summit confirmed for end February in Hanoi

US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will meet for a second summit in the Vietnamese capital of Hanoi.

Trump confirms second summit with North Korea's Kim Jong Un My representatives have just left North Korea after a very productive meeting and an agreed upon time and date for the second Summit with Kim Jong Un. It will take place in Hanoi, Vietnam, on February 27 & 28. I look forward to seeing Chairman Kim & advancing the cause of peace! Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 9, 2019

Trump also tweeted that he was confident that North Korea would become an 'Economic Powerhouse' under the country's leader Kim Jong Un.

North Korea has yet to provide any official confirmation of the summit.

The US State Department said the special US envoy for North Korea will meet with North Korean officials again ahead of the Trump-Kim talks.

In a statement, the State Department said talks during Stephen Biegun’s three-day trip explored Trump and Kim’s “commitments of complete denuclearization, transforming US-DPRK relations and building a lasting peace on the Korean Peninsula.”

At their landmark inaugural summit in Singapore last year, Trump and Kim produced a vaguely worded document in which Kim pledged to work towards “the denuclearization of the Korean peninsula.”

But progress has since stalled with Pyongyang and Washington, which stations 28,500 troops in South Korea, disagreeing over what that means.

Critics say that the Singapore summit was little more than a photo-op.

The second round with the young and elusive North Korean leader will again offer a change of headlines for Trump amid a barrage of scandalous allegations and a political deadlock that has shut down the US government.

(with AFP)