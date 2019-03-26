RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
Who is the president-elect of El Salvador?
The Sound Kitchen
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • Paris Live PM 14h00 - 15h00 GMT
    News bulletin 03/25 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h00 - 15h00 GMT
    News bulletin 03/22 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h00 - 15h00 GMT
    News bulletin 03/21 14h00 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    International report
    Ukraine elections: Television comedian is unlikely frontrunner
  • media
    International report
    Tunisia looks at equal inheritance between men and women
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Who is the president-elect of El Salvador?
  • media
    International report
    World Water Day: many left behind in Nigeria
  • media
    Spotlight on Africa
    One month on, Chadian diaspora still angry over French air strikes
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Asia-Pacific

Macron urges Xi to respect unity of EU

By
media Macron, Merkel and Juncker welcome Xi to Elysee Palace in Paris, March 26, 2019. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

French president Emmanuel Macron urged his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping to "respect the unity of the European Union" at a joint press conference following talks with the Chinese leader who is on an official visit to France.

For his part, Chinese President Xi Jinping said that China and Europe were "advancing together" but the two trading blocs needed to overcome "suspicions".

The statements followed talks between the two leaders, who were also joined on Tuesday morning in Paris by German Chancellor Angela Merkel and EU commission president Jean-Claude Juncker.

Billions in business deals

Last night Macron hosted a lavish state dinner for Xi, after the signing of a raft of trade deals.

Beijing committed to buying 290 Airbus 10 A350 airliners from Europe’s Airbus conglomerate, in an upgrade of an original order, announced in January, for 184 A320s.

The French company, EDF also concluded an accord on a project for the final stages of an offshore wind farm at Dongtai, worth around a billion euros.

BNP Paribas signed a memorandum on the co-financing of Bank of China, which could be worth nearly 6 billion euros over the next 3 years.

Schneider Electric and Power Construction Corporation also agreed a deal and agreements were signed on cooperation in shipbuilding and the export of French poultry.

EU divided on China trade relationship

Macron wants to deepen EU ties with China while pushing back against Beijing’s growing global clout.

Earlier on his trip, Xi visited Italy, which became the first G7 country to sign up to China’s vast “New Silk Road” infrastructure, which has led to some unease within the European Union.

Although some member states are interested in the so-called Belt and Road project, others are wary of China’s influence.

They worry that strategically important infrastructure such as power networks, harbours and key rail lines will be in Chinese hands.

Nevertheless, despite its concerns, the EU is keen to engage China as a closer partner.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.