RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
Who is the president-elect of El Salvador?
The Sound Kitchen
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • Paris Live PM 14h00 - 15h00 GMT
    News bulletin 03/26 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h00 - 15h00 GMT
    News bulletin 03/25 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h00 - 15h00 GMT
    News bulletin 03/22 14h00 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    Africa: Stories in the 55
    South African novelist Mphuthumi Ntabeni shines a light on the …
  • media
    International report
    Ukraine elections: operation dignity
  • media
    International report
    Ukraine elections: Television comedian is unlikely frontrunner
  • media
    International report
    Tunisia looks at equal inheritance between men and women
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Who is the president-elect of El Salvador?
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Asia-Pacific
India Space Weapon Pakistan China

India claims to have shot down satellite in missile test

By
media A man watches Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing to the nation, on TV screens inside a showroom in Mumbai REUTERS

India has shot down a satellite in space with an anti-satellite missile. PrimeMinister Narendra Modi hailed the test as a major breakthrough for New Delhi's space programme.

 

However, opposition leader, Mamata Banerjee, is to lodge a complaint against Modi's announcement claiming he had done it to "reap political benefits" ahead ofgeneral elections due to take place next month.

Modi made the announcement in a television address to the nation pointing out that India is only the fourth country to have  sed such an anti-satellite weapon after the United States, Russia and China.

However, such capabilities have raised fears of the weaponisation of space and setting off a race between rival powers.

"Some time ago, our scientists, shot down a live satellite 300 kilometres away in space, in low-earth orbit," Modi said, calling it a "historic feat", adding that India has now "registered its name as a space power."

Drama and publicity mongering

Following today's announcement, Mamata Banerjee, leader of the All India Trinamol Congress said she was lodging a complaint against the Prime Minister's address, claiming he had done it to "reap political benefits" before April's elections.

In a tweet this Wednesday,Banerjee, who is the chief minister of West Bengal state and a potential prime ministerial candidate said: "Today’s announcement is yet another limitless drama and publicity mongering by Modi desperately trying to reap political benefits at the time of election."

She also claimed the move is a gross violation of an electoral code of conduct and will lodge a complaint with India's Election Commission.

No reaction from northern neighbours

India has had a space programme for years, making Earth imaging satellites and launch capabilities as a cheaper alternative to Western programmes.

There has been no comment as yet from neighbouring Pakistan nor reaction from China's foreign or defence ministries.

Modi who is heading a Hindu nationalist-led government has taken a consistently strong position on national security, launching air strikes last month on a suspected militant camp in Pakistan that led to retaliatory raids by Pakistan in a dramatic ratcheting up of tensions between the nuclear-rivals.

 

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.