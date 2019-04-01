Paris rings in the spring with India's Holi festival of colour

Every year, Indians across the world, mark the joyous occasion with colour. And lots of it.
It takes place more or less the same time each year – just before the first day of spring. But this year, that day fell on 21 March, which didn't suit organisers, so they pushed it back to 31 March.
“Holi festival is a festival of colours,” explains Vivkl Tayal, the vice-president of GOPIO (Global Organization People of Indian Origin) Paris France, one of the organisers behind this year’s event.
According to one participant, it is a celebration of the victory of good over evil.
The festival itself dates back centuries to ancient Hindu religious traditions that cut across society and castes in India.
“There are many stories in Hindu religion. There’s the story of Holika,” says Tayal, which is marked on the eve of Holi with a "Holika Dahan". It's a gathering around a large bonfire where people pray to have their inner evil burned away – the same way Holika, the sister of the demon king Kiranyakashipu was killed in a fire.
“We are burning the bad things and we are also burning our bad habits,” adds Tayal.
Why the colour?
The festival itself marks an end to negativity while welcoming in the new, as in the spring, and the new harvest season that will begin. The colours likely symbolise the new flower blossoms and fragrance in the air.
And it’s also about having fun. “A day when we celebrate the same spirit", explains Tayal. "We are all happy...and we dance together.”
And importantly, the festival is open to everyone, regardless of caste (in India), or religion. “The main thing is purity, togetherness and equality.”
Publicity for Holi event at Paris' Jardin d'Acclimatation

Elephant at entrance of event

Man drums a tune to sing with participants

Kiosks offering information about Indian culture

Workshop on sanskrit calligraphy

Henna hut for decorative hand designs

Participant getting her makeup done for the festival

Both men and women get into the festive spirit

Another dance troupe ahead of their performance

Heading to the main stage

Dancer spins during the performance by the Rajasthan musicians

Dances showcasing the variety of culture across India from east to west, north to south

Picnic-goers enjoying the performance

Mother and daughter performance

Musicians from Rajasthan with the first female singer

Dancer spins during the performance by the Rajasthan musicians

A group of students getting into the festive spirit

Colour-throwing starts

Children and adults of all ages participate

Caught in the crossfire of colour

Friends enjoying the festival

Enjoying the colours

Clouds of colour as coloured-powder gets thrown all over

Inside a colour cloud

Boy throws colour

Some participants opted to be protected against the colour
