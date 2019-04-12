RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
Spotlight on France
Podcast: French apples and Brexit, slavery reparations, and is Macron …
Spotlight on France episode 1
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 04/11 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 04/10 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 04/09 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/05 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/04 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/03 13h00 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    World music matters
    Glen Hansard's new album born and nurtured in Paris
  • media
    International report
    Cash registers in India elections
  • media
    International report
    Rising cases of child abuse in Kenya
  • media
    International report
    Tunis hosts LGBT film festival
  • media
    International report
    Scotland: Between two unions
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Asia-Pacific
Japan France Nissan Automobile

Japan extends detention of ex-Nissan boss Ghosn as investigators question his wife

By
media Carlos and Carole Ghosn in Tokyo, 8 March 2019. Issei Kato/Reuters/File Photo

A Japanese court on Friday ruled that Carlos Ghosn can be detained until 22 April as prosecutors interview him over allegations of financial misconduct. On Thursday authorities questioned his wife in a closed-door hearing.

Ghosn will be held in a Tokyo detention facility. After the deadline, authorities will either have to press formal charges, release him or re-arrest him. Japanese authorities are investigating claims Ghosn siphoned off around $5 million of Nissan funds for his personal use.

Ghosn already faces three formal charges: two of under-reporting of his salary in official financial documents, and a further charge of seeking to shift investment losses to the firm.

His lawyer said that investigators questioned Ghosn’s wife, Carole, on Thursday. She has emerged as a key figure the case against her husband.

Carole Ghosn left Japan last week using an American passport after Japanese police confiscated her Lebanese passport. She returned late Wednesday to Japan to meet authorities, which the couple’s lawyer says is “proof that she never intended to run away from anybody."

Carlos Ghosn denies all allegations made against him and in a video message aired Tuesday, he called out "backstabbing" from Nissan executives. He said he was a victim of a "plot" from those who feared he would tie Nissan closer to its French partner Renault.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.