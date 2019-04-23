RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
Educating Nigerians about dementia
The Sound Kitchen
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 04/23 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 04/22 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 04/19 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/05 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/04 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/03 13h00 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Educating Nigerians about dementia
  • media
    International report
    Harlem series pt 5: Harlem during the civil rights era
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Podcast: Rebuilding Notre Dame gets political, French presidential …
  • media
    Spotlight on Africa
    Rwanda's challenging road to reconciliation
  • media
    International report
    Harlem series pt4: 'Full tilt' in Harlem
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Asia-Pacific
Carlos Ghosn Nissan Automobile Court Fraud

Paris, Tokyo back Renault-Nissan alliance despite Ghosn case

By
media Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe with France's President Macron, April 23 2019. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

French President Emmanuel Macron and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Tuesday confirmed their backing for the alliance of carmakers Renault and Nissan, despite the strains caused by the arrest of its former boss Carlos Ghosn.

Paris and Tokyo insist their relations are based on a "special partnership" rich in economic and military cooperation.

But the charges of alleged financial misconduct against Ghosn, who is a French national, have complicated the partnership since his initial arrest in November.

Abe held talks and lunch with Macron on the first stop of a major tour of Europe and North America to press the priorities of Japan's presidency of the G20 ahead of the Osaka summit in late June.

But the Ghosn case loomed large, with the business tycoon the subject of fresh charges on Monday in his fourth indictment.

Macron and Abe indicated that the case should not affect the strategic alliance between Renault and Nissan, which is backed up by a cross-shareholding and has existed since 1999, the Elysee Palace said.

The two leaders "reaffirmed their attachment to the Renault-Nissan alliance which is going to celebrate its 20th anniversary and is a major symbol of industrial cooperation between France and Japan," it said in a statement.

Presumption of innocence

In regards to the Ghosn case, France respected the independence of the Japanese judiciary but was "very vigilant concerning the respect of the rights and integrity of Mr Ghosn as a French citizen".

The Elysee emphasised that like any French citizen, Ghosn had a right to the presumption of innocence and consular protection.

A Japanese official did not immediately confirm if the Ghosn case had been raised at the talks but said it was up to the French side to bring it up.

Renault, Nissan and the third player in the alliance, Mitsubishi Motors, had in March created a new management structure headed by Renault Chairman Jean-Dominique Senard.

In a complex management structure, Renault - 15-percent of which is held by the French state - owns a 43-percent stake in Nissan.
 

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.