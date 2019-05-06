RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
India’s wins at the Special Olympics
Sound Kitchen Podcast
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 05/03 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 05/02 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 05/01 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/05 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/04 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/03 13h00 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    India’s wins at the Special Olympics
  • media
    International report
    Interview with Police drummer Stewart Copeland
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Podcast: May Day protests, Leonardo da Vinci and French cheese …
  • media
    International report
    The value of forest conservation in Cote d'Ivoire
  • media
    International report
    East Africa Climate Change
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Latest news
  • Tanker explosion kills 55 people in Niger near Niamey international airport
Asia-Pacific
Law Brunei Homosexuality Sharia Amputation

Sultan halts Brunei's gay sex stoning law

By
media The sultan of Brunei, Hassanal Bolkiah, announcing plans to shelve sharia law in the wake of international outrage. AFP

Following international outcry, Brunei's sultan has announced that death by stoning for gay sex and adultery will not be enforced. Critics have called for harsh sharia laws to be abandoned entirely.

Speaking on Sunday, Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah said a moratorium on capital punishment which already applies to Brunei's criminal laws would also extend to its new sharia code, which includes death by stoning for various crimes.

The code, which punishes theft with the amputation of hands and feet, came into force last month in the small sultanate on the island of Borneo. Under the now-suspended law, those found guilty of homosexual sex and adultery faced being stoned to death.

The introduction of the legislation sparked anger from governments and rights groups, the United Nations slammed it as a "clear violation" of human rights.

Celebrities led by actor George Clooney called for a worldwide boycott of Brunei-owned luxury hotels. 

Some crimes in Muslim-majority Brunei, including murder and drug-trafficking, were already punishable with death by hanging under the regular criminal code – which is enforced alongside the sharia code – but no one has been executed for decades.

Hassanal said: "We have practised a de facto moratorium on the execution of death penalty for cases under the common law.

"This will also be applied to cases under the sharia penal code."

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.