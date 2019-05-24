RFI in 15 languages

 

Asia-Pacific
Taiwan Homosexuality LGBT

Celebrations as Taiwan holds Asia's first same-sex marriages

By
media Gay newlyweds walk on a giant rainbow flag at a pro same-sex marriage party after registering their marriage in Taipei, Taiwan on 24 May, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

The first same-sex marriages in Asia have taken place in Taiwan, just one week after they were legalised by parliament.

Shane Lin and Marc Yuan, wearing matching suits, were the first to arrive at a government office in the capital, Taipei.

The self-ruled island’s Interior Ministry said that, as of 10am, 166 same-sex couples had already registered their marriages.

The celebrations are a landmark moment for LBGT rights in the region.

  • Gay and lesbian newlyweds kiss at a pro same-sex marriage party after registering their marriages in Taipei, Taiwan on 24 May, 2019.
    REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

  • Taiwan’s first gay couple Shane Lin (L) and Marc Yuan kiss outside the Household Registration Office in Shinyi district in Taipei on 24 May, 2019.
    Sam YEH / AFP

  • Couples Shane Lin and Marc Yuan, and Cynical Chick and Li Ying-Chien, kiss after registering for same-sex marriage at the Household Registration Office in Shinyi District in Taipei.
    Sam YEH / AFP

  • Gay newlyweds walk on a giant rainbow flag at a pro same-sex marriage party after registering their marriage in Taipei.
    REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

  • A rainbow flag is seen on a desk at the Household Registration Office as same-sex couples register for marriage, in Shinyi District in Taipei, Taiwan 24 May, 2019.
    REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

