Celebrations as Taiwan holds Asia's first same-sex marriages

Shane Lin and Marc Yuan, wearing matching suits, were the first to arrive at a government office in the capital, Taipei.
The self-ruled island’s Interior Ministry said that, as of 10am, 166 same-sex couples had already registered their marriages.
The celebrations are a landmark moment for LBGT rights in the region.
-
Gay and lesbian newlyweds kiss at a pro same-sex marriage party after registering their marriages in Taipei, Taiwan on 24 May, 2019.
REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
-
Taiwan’s first gay couple Shane Lin (L) and Marc Yuan kiss outside the Household Registration Office in Shinyi district in Taipei on 24 May, 2019.
Sam YEH / AFP
-
Couples Shane Lin and Marc Yuan, and Cynical Chick and Li Ying-Chien, kiss after registering for same-sex marriage at the Household Registration Office in Shinyi District in Taipei.
Sam YEH / AFP
-
Gay newlyweds walk on a giant rainbow flag at a pro same-sex marriage party after registering their marriage in Taipei.
REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
-
A rainbow flag is seen on a desk at the Household Registration Office as same-sex couples register for marriage, in Shinyi District in Taipei, Taiwan 24 May, 2019.
REUTERS/Tyrone Siu