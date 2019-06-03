Thirty years on from Tiananmen: unpublished pictures of the student movement

Tiananmen Square, here in May 1989, was occupied by students for weeks.

RFI/Jan van der Made

In April and May 1989, up to 1 million people protested daily at and around Beijing's Tiananmen Square; here, journalists from the People's Daily.

“Puppet play": a turtle symbolising China's leader Deng Xiaoping, holds a puppet symbolising Li Peng, the Prime Minister, saying "No chaos!", in reference to Beijing's denunciation of the student movement as "anarchic".

"Does money fall from the sky?": a poster denouncing corruption near Tiananmen Square, showing party leaders in Mercedes and Nissan cars handing out public money to German and Japanese businessmen.

Students occupied Tiananmen Square in a weeks-long display of colour in the heat of May.

Students use stencil machines to make copies of their pamphlets to share their ideas, demands and propositions with those at Tiananmen Square.

Students plan their action at a command centre, here using a Chinese typewriter to print poems, ideas and statements.

Student leaders discuss strategy for the Tiananmen occupation: Peaceful resistance? Dialogue? Violence? When rumours about the army surrounding Beijing began, discussions became more simple: stay or go?

Hundreds of journalists came to Beijing to cover the visit of Soviet leader Michael Gorbachev on 15-18 May 1989 – the first such visit since the 1950s. But they stayed behind after he left to monitor the student movement on Tiananmen Square.

Nurses and doctors volunteer to take turns and look after students who had begun hunger strikes against the Chinese government's policies. This tent was set up by the Red Cross Society of the Beijing City No. 6 Hospital.

Conditions on the square become increasingly squalid and students begin to suffer fatigue – but refuse to give up.

Sheltering from the heat: a tent belonging to students of the Capital Steel University, aligned with Beijing's steel works at the west of the city.

In late May, more sophisticated tents begin to appear – gifts from sympathisers in Hong Kong, planted here around the Revolutionary Monument at the southern end of Tiananmen Square.

Soldiers positioned around the entries of Beijing Railway Station to prevent people coming into Beijing to join the protests.

The situation on Tiananmen Square becomes increasingly chaotic and morale slumps as the heat begins to take its toll, with many students deciding to return to their homes.

Supporters from within and without Beijing brought thousands of bottles of drink to relieve the thirst.

Rumours of the army surrounding Beijing increase in number. "Marshal Law" helicopters drop pamphlets with warnings to the students to leave the square. Many don't know what to do.

At the end of May, morale is suddenly boosted, luring many back to Tiananmen Square (seen here from under the Gate of Heavenly Peace of the Forbidden City).

Students from Beijing's Art College build a gigantic "Godess of Democracy" and place it just opposite the portrait of Mao Zedong on the Gate of Heavenly Peace. China's leaders did not take the move well.

1 June 1989: The calm before the storm.

People begin to gather at Beijing's inroads, waiting for the army to enter. Here, Liuli Bridge, one of the strategic entry points of the Chinese capital.

"Tonight the government will use violent action. 1) Bring water and food. 2) Those who can, come tonight to support us. 3) Listen to orders from the student command centre and keep calm. 4) Unite and stay until the end. The people must be victorious!"

On 4 June 1989, tanks of the People's Liberation Army take over the streets of Beijing.

A tank, part of a line of dozens, cruises Beijing's main artery Chang'an Avenue on 5 June 1989, causing people to flee into side streets.

A tank ploughs through burned out carcasses of public busses, put there by the people to block the advancing army.

People pushing back a bus that was shoved aside by a tank, hoping to restore the blockade, near Dong Dan Avenue, Beijing, 5 June 1989.

Burned out buses at Chang'an Avenue, central Beijing, 5 June 1989.

Tank treads destroyed roads leading up to Tiananmen Square, Chang'an Avenue, Beijing, 5 June 1989.

A pamphlet posted at a sentry on Chang'an Avenue, dated 5 June 1989: "Tiananmen Square was painted with blood... people fought in the face of death. Down with fascist rule! Blood debt to be repaid with blood! Freedom for the people forever!"

