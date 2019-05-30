RFI in 15 languages

 

Asia-Pacific
India Narendra Modi BJP

India's Narendra Modi sworn in as Prime Minister

By
media Narendra Modi pays his respects at the Mahatma Gandhi memorial ahead of his swearing-in ceremony, in New Delhi, India May 30, 2019. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi was sworn in for his historic second term, ahead of unveiling what will be a drastically revamped Hindu nationalist government.

Before cheering supporters, Modi took his oath of office at the presidential palace before 8,000 people, including other South Asian leaders, Bollywood stars and leading politicians.

More than 50 cabinet ministers and deputy ministers also lined up to take their oath of office.

Modi's right-wing Bharatiya Janata Party made history by increasing its majority in a second straight landslide election win.

The re-elected Prime Minister is due to announce his new cabinet after the ceremony in the gardens of the presidential palace.

 Opposition leader Rahul Gandhi, whose Congress party suffered a second straight defeat, was among the crowd with his mother Sonia, the former Congress leader.

  Media reports said Gandhi, the son, grandson, and great-grandson of Nehru-Gandhi dynasty prime ministers, has told party leaders he wants to stand down.

(with wires)

 

