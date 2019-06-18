London demonstrators vent anger over Hong Kong extradition proposals [Images]

The semi-autonomous territory has been plunged into its biggest crisis in decades, with millions of people taking to the streets to demand the withdrawal of proposed legislation that would have allowed extraditions to mainland China.
Lam suspended the bill on Saturday after two massive rallies that saw isolated bouts of violence between the police and some protesters. In London, about 1000 people demonstrated in support of the Hong Kong protesters.
A protester with the colonial British Hong Kong flag demonstrating against extradition amendments during a rally in London's Parliament Square, 16 June, 2019
RFI/Jan van der Made
"Carrie Lam, step Down" says this posters, demanding Hong Kong's Chief Executive to quit her job after police violence during massive demonstrations in Hong Kong. This rally took place in London's Parliament Square, June 16, 2019
Hong Kong people in London protesting against amendments that would allow extraditions to China. Parliament Square, June 16, 2019
"No, it's not withdrawn," a protest against Hong Kong's proposals for an extradtion bill that would allow for people to be send to mainland China. London, Parliament Square, June 16, 2019
"No to extradition," reads this pamphlet. It depicts a man with a yellow umbrella, symbolizing Hong Kong's umbrella movement, stopping a tank, symbolizing the June 4, 1989 Tiananmen crackdown. London, Parliament Square, June 16, 2019
Girl holding white flowers, protesting against Hong Kong's extradition law. She holds a list with "recent forced extraditions to China". London, Parliament Square, June 16, 2019
"Stop police violence in Hong Kong." Girl protesting against police actions during demonstrations against Hong Kong's extradition bill. London, Parliament Square, June 16, 2019
Two protesters during a demonstration against Hong Kong extradition bill. London, June 16, 2019
"I didn't sell HK, I sold myself to China," poster mocking Hong Kong's Chief Executive Carrie Lam. London, Parliament Square, June 16, 2019
Protesters carrying white roses during a demonstration against Hong Kong's extradition law. London, June 16, 2019
White origami cranes, symbol of peace, surround a poster saying "we stand up together", with yellow umbrella wielding protesters against a large man with a gun and the date (6 June) of Hong Kong's biggest ever demo. London, Parliament Square June 6 2019
Protesters carrying yellow umbrellas reminiscent of the 2014 Hong Kong "umbrella movement" protesting against extradition law. London, Parliament Square, June 16, 2019
"Suspend - withdraw," a white rose and an origame crane, asking the Hong Kong government to abolish planned extradition legislation during a rally at London's Parliament Square, June 16, 2019
"Help Hong Kong, Against Extradition, No Shoot, We are not Rioters, Release the Students" reads this banner at a rally. London, Parliament Square, June 16, 2019
