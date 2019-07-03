RFI in 16 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
Spotlight on France
Podcast: French football fans turn to women, homeopathy under attack, …
Spotlight on France episode 13
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 07/03 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 07/02 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 07/01 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/05 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/04 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/03 13h00 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    International report
    Argentina series part 2: A long history of discrimination
  • media
    International report
    Argentina series part 1: Indigenous people reclaiming their land
  • media
    Mid-East Junction
    How women's football has evolved inside and outside the Middle …
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Where France stands after the European Parliament elections
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Podcast: French football fans turn to women, homeopathy under …
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Asia-Pacific
India Asia South Asia politics

Gandhi quits as head of main India opposition party

By
media Rahul Gandhi, le leader du parti du Congrès indien a démissionné. Photo datée du 2 avril 2019. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/File Photo

Rahul Gandhi has stepped down as the head of India's main opposition Congress, party, amid fallout from poor results during recent elections that reinforced right-wing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s power for a second term.

"As president of the Congress party, I am responsible for the loss of the 2019 election," said Gandhi on social media. "Accountability is critical for the future growth of our party. It is for this reason that I have resigned as Congress president."

Gandhi, 49, had ambitions to become prime minister, which would have made him the fourth of the Nehru-Gandhi dynasty.

The Congress party has been at the forefront of Indian politics since independence in 1948. But when Rahul Gandhi took over in 2017, its influence was already in steady decline.

His resignation was expected. After the party’s defeat in the national elections, he said he would not continue as leader.

The former Congress leader used the opportunity to attack Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), implying that the vote had not been entirely free and fair, adding that the Indian media, judiciary and election commission had skewed towards the opposition.

BJP increased its majority, taking 303 seats in the last vote.

"We didn't fight a political party in the 2019 election. Rather, we fought the entire machinery of the Indian state," he said, adding that the BJP was trying to “destroy the fabric of our nation.”

Modi’s ‘Hindu-first’ policies have angered the religious minorities in world’s largest democracy.

"I have no hatred or anger towards the BJP but every living cell in my body instinctively resists their idea of India," said Gandhi.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.