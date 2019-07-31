RFI in 16 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
Mid-East Junction
The lasting legacy of Ayotollah Khomeni 30 years after his death
A view shows the mausoleum of the founder of the Islamic Republic Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini during a ceremony marking his death anniversary, in Tehran
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 07/30 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 07/29 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 07/26 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/05 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/04 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/03 13h00 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    International report
    Brexit, environment among main stories at Edinburgh festival …
  • media
    International report
    Sex education through football to the youth of Côte d'Ivoire
  • media
    International report
    When the going gets tough, the tough go to the cinema
  • media
    Mid-East Junction
    The lasting legacy of Ayotollah Khomeni 30 years after his death
  • media
    International report
    Will Indian political comedy have the last laugh?
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Asia-Pacific
Hong Kong Riots Democracy China Protests Demonstration

Fresh clashes as Hong Kong charges dozens of protesters with rioting

By
media Police officers and protesters at the police station where the detained protesters were being held, 30 July 2019 Tyrone Siu/Reuters

Dozens of people in Hong Kong have appeared in court, charged with rioting after protests on Sunday turned violent. The announcement of the charges against the 44 late Tuesday immediately sparked fresh clashes between pro-democracy demonstrators and police. 

The protesters were charged for their alleged role in Sunday's running battles between demonstrators and police, who fired rubber bullets and tear gas.

It's the first time Hong Kong authorities have used the rioting charge.

Supporters of those arrested, including students and a range of professionals, stood for hours outside the court on Wednesday, calling for their release. Police confronted the demonstrators, using pepper spray and batons.

The 44 charged were calm as they took turns to appear in front of the judge, who formally read the accusations against them and granted them bail. They are due back in court on 25 September.

Hong Kong law defines rioting as an illegal assembly of three or more people in which any one of them "commits a breach of the peace". It carries a maximum 10-year prison sentence.

Sunday’s protest was the latest in a wave of demonstrations that began in late April. They were triggered by a bill that would have allowed authorities to extradite people to mainland China for trial, but they evolved into movement for democratic reforms, and the most significant challenge to Chinese rule of the city since its handover from Britain in 1997.

Protests have escalated since mid-June, and some, like Sunday’s, have degenerated into violent clashes between demonstrators and police.

At a demonstration outside Tin Shui Wai police station early Wednesday, police said the occupants of a passing car fired fireworks into the crowd, injuring six people. There were no immediate arrests, but police issued a statement that "strongly condemned" the attack.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.