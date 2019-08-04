RFI in 16 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
All about Pakistan's Gulalai Ismail
Sound Kitchen Podcast
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 08/02 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 08/01 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 07/31 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/05 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/04 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/03 13h00 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    All about Pakistan's Gulalai Ismail
  • media
    International report
    Flowers, birds, trees and jazz - in Paris!
  • media
    International report
    African brewmaster takes on Belgium
  • media
    International report
    India court extends deadline for illegal immigrant search in …
  • media
    International report
    Brexit, environment among main stories at Edinburgh festival …
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Asia-Pacific
Hong Kong Beijing China Protests

Protestors defy China in twin Hong Kong rallies

By
media Anti-government protestors in Hong Kong, 3 August 2019. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Pro-democracy protesters held twin rallies in Hong Kong on Sunday as China delivered fresh warnings about political unrest in the semi-autonomous city.

Thousands marched through two separate districts on Sunday afternoon, a day after police fired tear gas at demonstrators.

The city is preparing for a general strike on Monday.

China's official Xinhua news agency published a new commentary on Sunday saying "ugly forces" were threatening the country's "bottom line".

"The central government will not sit idly by and let this situation continue," the agency wrote.

Semi-autonomous Hong Kong has seen two months of protests and clashes triggered by opposition to a planned extradition law that quickly evolved into a wider movement for democratic reforms.

But authorities in Hong Kong and Beijing have hardened their stance. Dozens of protesters were charged with rioting last week while the Chinese military said it was ready to quell the "intolerable" unrest if requested.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.