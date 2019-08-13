RFI in 16 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
José Baptiste, RFI music librarian
Sound Kitchen Podcast
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 08/12 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 08/09 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 08/08 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/05 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/04 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/03 13h00 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    International report
    US star gymnast recalls sexual assault as teenager at the hands …
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    José Baptiste, RFI music librarian
  • media
    International report
    Fancy a day at the beach in central Paris?
  • media
    International report
    Happiness added to school curriculum in New Delhi
  • media
    International report
    Part 2: What to learn when computers win at chess
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Asia-Pacific
Hong Kong Protests Democracy

Hong Kong protests: leader Carrie Lam warns of 'panic and chaos'

By
media Anti-extradition bill demonstrators attend a protest at the departure hall of Hong Kong airport on 12 August, 2019. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Hong Kong’s embattled leader Carrie Lam has warned the city is in a state of “panic and chaos” as she called on anti-government protesters to back down.

During an emotional press conference Tuesday, Lam said violence carried out during demonstrations risked pushing the Chinese territory to the point of “no return".

Flights at Hong Kong airport have resumed after a massive sit-in there caused major disruptions at the busy international transport hub.

Protesters keep up momentum

However, the widespread unrest – which began 10 weeks ago in response to a proposed extradition bill that has since been shelved – is showing no sign of abating.

Thousands of residents of the former British colony are angry at what they say is an ongoing erosion of freedom and autonomy.

On Monday police unveiled water cannon trucks as a new way to put down protests, which Beijing has described as "terrorism".

Families carrying balloons and banners held a peaceful march through Hong Kong’s financial centre over the weekend, with parents saying the territory was no longer suitable for children.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.