RFI in 16 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
Those amazing trills
Sound Kitchen Podcast
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 08/16 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 08/15 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 08/14 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/05 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/04 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/03 13h00 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Those amazing trills
  • media
    International report
    Paris, from the water
  • media
    International report
    Part 2: Tackling racial and class inequality through art at Edinburgh's …
  • media
    International report
    Part 2: Former US gymnast was one of hundreds sexually assaulted …
  • media
    International report
    Part 1: US star gymnast recalls sexual assault as teenager by …
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Asia-Pacific
Hong Kong Protests China Police Violence

Tens of thousands flood Hong Kong park for rainy Sunday protest

By
media Protesters gather for a rally in Victoria Park in Hong Kong in the latest opposition to a planned extradition law that has since morphed into a wider call for democratic rights, 18 August 2019. AFP/Isaac Lawrence

Tens of thousands of Hong Kongers have braved heavy rain for the latest Sunday march for democracy, pushing their five demands – including a formal and complete withdrawal of the controversial China extradition bill.

"We will stand here, we will take action, until they respond to us...together we have more power," 20-year-old student Harley Ho told Associated Press. 

The protesters other demands include the unconditional release of prisoners, the government withdrawing the word "riot" to classify protests, an independent probe into police behavior, and universal suffrage.

Since early June, Hong Kongers have held weekend protests against what they consider undemocratic policies by China.

On Tuesday, protesters blocked passengers from boarding flights at the city’s airport and later assaulted two men they accused of being Chinese spies.

Protest organiser Bonnie Leung said they hoped this Sunday's protest would take place without incident. 

"We hope we can show the world that Hong Kong people can be totally peaceful," she said before the protest, adding that it would be the responsibility of the police if there was any chaos.

Violent clashes between police and hard-liners have regularly occurred after peaceful demonstrations.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.