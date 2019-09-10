India scrambles to re-establish connection with moon mission

Ground control lost contact with the landing craft on Saturday, during the final stage of its descent in a controlled landing near the moon’s south pole.
ISRO said the spacecraft Chandrayaan-2, which is orbiting the moon, had located the lander, but did not say whether it had been damaged.
#VikramLander has been located by the orbiter of #Chandrayaan2, but no communication with it yet.ISRO (@isro) 10 septembre 2019
All possible efforts are being made to establish communication with lander.#ISRO
“All possible efforts are being made to establish communication with the lander,” the agency said on Twitter.
Experts speculated that the lander may have crashed due to a malfunctioning of one of the five thrusters that were to slow its speed from 6,000 km/h to zero.
The spacecraft launched on 22 July. Its lander, Vikram, was to release a rover, Pragyan, that would carry out experiments on the lunar surface for a period of one lunar day, equivalent to 14 days on Earth.
Chandrayaan-2 is India’s second moon mission. The first, Chandrayaan-1, was launched in 2008 and discovered the widespread presence of water molecules in the moon’s soil.
Only the United States, Russia and China have made moon landings. Beijing’s Chang’e-4 probe touched down on the dark side of the moon earlier this year.
(with newswires)