How secure is India's multi-purpose identity card? Murali Krishnan

By
media RFI Correspondent's Call RFI

India is considering putting in to place a single multi-purpose unique identity card that will double up as a voter card, income tax certificate and even a passport. The country’s home minister Amit Shah said the government was working on the possibility of a National Population Register, which would eliminate the need for multiple identifications. But the plan has raised concerns when it comes to cyber security. RFI's New Delhi correspondent Murali Krishnan has the details. of so much data on a single card. What can you tell us about that?

2019-09-16 Correspondents Call Murali Krishnan multiple purpose ID cards in India 26/09/2019 Listen

*Broadcast on Paris Live 15h CET, 26 September 2019

