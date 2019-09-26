*Broadcast on Paris Live 15h CET, 26 September 2019
How secure is India's multi-purpose identity card? Murali Krishnan
India is considering putting in to place a single multi-purpose unique identity card that will double up as a voter card, income tax certificate and even a passport. The country’s home minister Amit Shah said the government was working on the possibility of a National Population Register, which would eliminate the need for multiple identifications. But the plan has raised concerns when it comes to cyber security. RFI's New Delhi correspondent Murali Krishnan has the details. of so much data on a single card. What can you tell us about that?