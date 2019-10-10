RFI in 16 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
Spotlight on France
Podcast: France's gig economy, menstruation taboos and 130 years of the …
Spotlight on France episode 18
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 10/09 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 10/08 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 10/07 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/05 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/04 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/03 13h00 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    International report
    Plastic turned into buildings across Cote d'Ivoire
  • media
    International report
    James Souce Is A Human Google Home
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    When the G8 became the G7
  • media
    International report
    Scottish suffering from Brexit anxiety
  • media
    World music matters
    Natacha Atlas: engaging dystopia on new album Strange Days
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Urgent
England v France, New Zealand v Italy Rugby World Cup games cancelled over typhoon
Asia-Pacific
Indonesia Attack Minister

Indonesia's former army chief Wiranto stabbed by unknown attacker

By
media FILE PHOTO: Indonesia Chief Security Minister Wiranto delivers a speech during a meeting between former militants and victims in Jakarta, Indonesia, 28 February, 2018. REUTERS/Beawiharta/File Photo

Indonesia's minister for Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal and Security Affairs, Wiranto was stabbed on Thursday in Banten. The National Police have confirmed the attack and are investigating.

 

The police communications service said that the assailants had been arrested but have not disclosed any information about their identity.

However, the investigation is ongoing and the motives for the attack on retired army general Wiranto are not known.

Wiranto commanded the Indonesian National Armed Forces from February 1998 to October 1999. He was relieved of his functions in 2000 by then President Abdurrahman Wahid.

The former military head was a presidential candidate in 2004.

Wiranto was appointed to his current post in 2016 by president Joko Widodo.

In 2003, the United Nations indicted Wiranto along with six other top generals at the time, as well as the ex-governor of East Timor, for crimes against humanity during former Indonesian territory East Timor's 1999 vote for independence.

RFI with AFP wires

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.