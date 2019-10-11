RFI in 16 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
Spotlight on France
Podcast: Migrants settle into rural life, local French politics on screen …
Spotlight on France episode 19
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 10/11 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 10/10 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 10/09 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/05 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/04 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/03 13h00 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    World music matters
    Ghana's Pat Thomas still living the highlife
  • media
    International report
    Senegal reveals west Africa’s biggest mosque: the Massalikoul …
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Podcast: Migrants settle into rural life, local French politics …
  • media
    International report
    Back from Libya part 2 - Nigerian women face challenges returning …
  • media
    International report
    Enslaved in Libya Part 1 - Nigerian women speak of their plight …
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Asia-Pacific
AIDS HIV The Global Fund France Transgender India

Fighting for acceptance and access to medicine in India as a transgender HIV-positive person

By
media Abinha Aher, is the associate director of the HIV/AIDS Alliance in India, Lyon on October 10, 2019 Rfi / Anne-Marie Bissada

The World Health Organization has welcomed the 14 billion US dollars that was yesterday committed to the Global Fund to fight AIDS, tuberculosis and Malaria.

Thanks to access to affordable retroactive virus treatments, many people living with HIV now enjoy long, healthy and normal lives.

But access to treatment in some countries is tough - especially for those from the LGBTQI+ community.

On the sidelines of the conference in the French wity of Lyon, RFI's Anne-Marie Bissada sat down with Abinha Aher, an HIV-postive transgender woman, the associate director of the HIV/AIDS Alliance in India, which is based in Delhi.

LOL - Abinha Aher 11/10/2019 Listen

 

 

*Broadcast on Paris Live 15h CET, 10 October 2019*

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.