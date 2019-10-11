Fighting for acceptance and access to medicine in India as a transgender HIV-positive person

To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser.
Abinha Aher, is the associate director of the HIV/AIDS Alliance in India, Lyon on October 10, 2019
Rfi / Anne-Marie Bissada
The World Health Organization has welcomed the 14 billion US dollars that was yesterday committed to the Global Fund to fight AIDS, tuberculosis and Malaria.
Thanks to access to affordable retroactive virus treatments, many people living with HIV now enjoy long, healthy and normal lives.
But access to treatment in some countries is tough - especially for those from the LGBTQI+ community.
On the sidelines of the conference in the French wity of Lyon, RFI's Anne-Marie Bissada sat down with Abinha Aher, an HIV-postive transgender woman, the associate director of the HIV/AIDS Alliance in India, which is based in Delhi.