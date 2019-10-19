RFI in 16 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
Spotlight on France
Podcast: the tweeting diplomat, eco-friendly pigs, remembering Algerians …
Spotlight on France episode 20
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 10/18 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 10/17 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 10/16 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/05 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/04 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/03 13h00 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    International report
    Fear and panic in Assam as millions left off national register
  • media
    World music matters
    Raashan Ahmad: bringing light into the darkness
  • media
    International report
    What will happen to Assam's forgotten citizens?
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Podcast: the tweeting diplomat, eco-friendly pigs, remembering …
  • media
    International report
    Italy: Calabrian towns reopen public places as locals and migrants …
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Asia
Women Rape Tourism Cambodia Drugs

Three men charged for gang-raping French tourist in Cambodia

By
media A Cambodian trader pulls his cart loaded with recyclable materials past the Independence monument in Phnom Penh on October 17, 2019. TANG CHHIN Sothy / AFP

A Cambodian court has charged three men with gang-raping a French tourist in the coastal province of Kampot after offering her a ride in their car, police said Saturday.

The victim, from Paris, told police she was walking home from a restaurant in Kampot last Friday when three local men pulled up alongside her just after 3am and offered her a lift back to her hotel.

The men allegedly pulled her into the car and drove to a remote location where they held her captive.

All three men then repeatedly raped her before driving her back, she said.

The men -- a 36-year-old taxi driver and two construction workers aged 19 and 23 -- "were charged with rape and placed in pre-trial detention on Friday evening," Kampot provincial police chief Mao Chanmathurith told the AFP news agency.

They could face up to 15 years in jail if convicted.

Drug destination

Kampot, four hours southwest of the capital Phnom Penh, is a popular destination for foreign tourists looking for a quiet beach alternative to better-known hotspots like Siem Reap, home of the Angkor Wat temple complex.

But the coastal province has in recent years gained a reputation as one of the top drug destinations for foreign and local traffickers, eager to sell to a hard-partying backpacker crowd.

In 2013, the town was rocked by the discovery of a young French woman's body floating in a river.

More than 170,000 tourists from France visited in 2018 - the highest from any European country.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.