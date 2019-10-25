RFI in 16 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
Helping out in Nigeria
Sound Kitchen Podcast
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 10/24 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 10/23 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 10/22 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/05 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/04 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/03 13h00 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Helping out in Nigeria
  • media
    International report
    Fear and panic in Assam as millions left off national register
  • media
    World music matters
    Raashan Ahmad: bringing light into the darkness
  • media
    International report
    What will happen to Assam's forgotten citizens?
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Podcast: the tweeting diplomat, eco-friendly pigs, remembering …
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Asia
Australia Religion

Visitors rush to be the last to climb Australia's magestic Uluru

By
media People line up to climb Uluru, the day before a permanent ban on climbing takes effect following a decades-long fight by indigenous people to close the trek REUTERS/Stefica Bikes

Hundreds of tourists on Friday became the last to scale Uluru – Australia’s famous sacred red rock – ahead of a permanent climbing ban.

The walkway up the giant monolith, a Unesco world heritage site also known as Ayers Rock, was finally closed to the public just before sunset.

Uluru's indigenous custodians, the local Anangu Aboriginal people, have long asked visitors not to climb the rock, which is 348 metres high.

The decision to end climbing, made in 2017, was made out of respect for the Anangu, as well as for safety reasons.

Since the 1950s, dozens of people have died on the walk to the top of Uluru, where temperatures can reach 47C during the summer.

On Friday authorities closed the climb for two hours due to strong winds. Earlier in the week in had been suspended because of the heat.

Local Aboriginal dancers at Uluru. AAP/Lucy Hughes Jones/via REUTERS
Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.