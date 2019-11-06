RFI in 16 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
Spotlight on France
Podcast: Saffron on the rooftops, Paris climate resilience, how French …
Spotlight on France episode 21
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • 14h00 - 15h00 GMT
    News bulletin 11/06 14h00 GMT
  • 14h00 - 15h00 GMT
    News bulletin 11/05 14h00 GMT
  • 14h00 - 15h00 GMT
    News bulletin 11/04 14h00 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    Spotlight on Africa
    France's Africa Ambition
  • media
    International report
    Will a new Israeli government change anything in Gaza?
  • media
    International report
    Ankara tries to close the net on independent journalists
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    There’s Music in the Kitchen! (The first of many to come!)
  • media
    International report
    Tricks and treats at the Paris Philharmonic
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Latest news
  • French movie icon Catherine Deneuve admitted to hospital after suffering a stroke
Asia
China Paris Notre-Dame Fire France Heritage

China to join Notre-Dame reconstruction efforts

By
media Decontamination area at the cathedral of Notre-Dame, 19 August 2019 as works resumed following lead contamination scare Thomas SAMSON / AFP

Chinese experts will collaborate with France to restore Notre-Dame cathedral, state media announced Wednesday. It comes after a meeting between the two countries' heads of state in Beijing.

"China and France will collaborate on the theme and model and select Chinese expert candidates for the cooperative restoration work in 2020," Chai Xiaoming, director of the Chinese Academy of Cultural Heritage said in an interview with state-run China Daily on Wednesday.

Xiaoming was speaking on the third day of French President Emmanuel Macron's visit to Beijing, during which he signed contracts totaling $15 billion with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jingping.

The two leaders also found common ground on Notre-Dame. 

Since the blaze, which took 400 firefighters to control, Chinese and French authorities have been in touch about cooperating on restoration efforts for the 850-year-old cathedral.

Chinese experience

A document jointly signed by the two countries reported that selected experts will join the French team in on-site restoration.

"China has a great deal of experience in renovating ancient buildings affected by fire, especially ones made of wood," Xiaoming said.

"This means we could offer suggestions on how to approach the renovation of the oak-framed roof on Notre Dame Cathedral," he added.

The cathedral, which was scarred in April after a fire tore through its roof and toppled its spire, was the most visited historic monument in Europe.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.