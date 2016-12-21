French screen legend Michèle Morgan dies, aged 96

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
Spotlight on France
Paris exhibition on 20th century's first genocide: the massacre of Namibia's …
Herero women forced to transport merchandise in Swakopmund camp. Ca.1905-1907.
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 12/22 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 12/22 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 12/22 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 12/22 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 12/22 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 12/22 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 12/22 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 12/22 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 12/22 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 12/22 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 12/18 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 12/21 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 12/18 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 12/21 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 12/21 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 12/21 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 12/18 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 12/21 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 12/18 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 12/21 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 12/18 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    International report
    Foreign investment hits small businesses in Zambia
  • media
    International report
    Los Angeles to legalize street vending
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Paris exhibition on 20th century's first genocide: the massacre …
  • media
    International report
    Senegal to tackle climate change using renewable energy
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Presidential hopefuls and fire-breathing celebrations
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Culture
France Culture Cinema

French screen legend Michèle Morgan dies, aged 96

By
media This unlocated file photo taken in 1938 shows French actress Michèle Morgan (R) and French actor Jean Gabin playing in the film "Quai des brumes" (Port of Shadows) directed by French film director Marcel Carne. STF/AFP

French screen legend Michèle Morgan, who starred in some 70 movies and took home the best actress prize at the first-ever Cannes film festival, died on Tuesday, aged 96, her family said.

An icon of glamour, Morgan was remembered for a regal azure gaze which she first turned on Jean Gabin as an 18-year-old ingenue in 'Port of Shadows' ('Quai des Brumes'), a 1938 gangster movie.

"You've got lovely eyes, you know," he told her, forever sealing Morgan's fate in French filmography as the "most beautiful pair of eyes in cinema".

"It bothers me to hear that repeated so often", she was known to say much later -- though she still gave her 1977 memoirs the title "With eyes like that..."

"Michèle Morgan was more than just a gaze. She personified elegance and grace, and her legend left its mark on many generations," French President François Hollande said in a statement.

Claude Lelouch, who directed her in the 1975 'Cat and Mouse', paid tribute to her as "the one we all wanted to hold in our arms".

Morgan starred alongside Gabin, Jean Marais and Michel Simon, as well as Humphrey Bogart, and won her Cannes award in 1946 for her role as a blind woman in 'La Symphonie Pastorale', Jean Delannoy's adaptation of an Andre Gide novel.

Nation's most popular

Her career flourished in the 1940s to 1960s, and faded with the arrival of New Wave cinema.

Nevertheless, as late as 1975 a poll of French cinema-goers crowned her for the 10th time the "most popular French actress".

Born Simone Roussel in the Parisian suburb of Neuilly on February 29, 1920 -- a leap-year date which allowed her to joke that the could "age four times more slowly than everyone else" -- she spent most of her childhood in the Normandy port of Dieppe.

She left home at 15 in the hopes of reaching fame like American-Swedish actress Greta Garbo, entered drama school in Paris, and soon won a bit part in her first film, 'Mademoiselle Mozart'.

Her first starring role under her adopted name of Michèle Morgan was in Marc Allegret's 'Gribouille' (1937).

That was soon followed by her momentous encounter with Gabin, with whom she was to appear again in Jean Gremillon's 'Remorque', released in 1942 during the German occupation of France.

Hollywood beckons

Later that year Morgan left for the United States after marrying the American actor Bill Marshall.

There she made four films, playing opposite Frank Sinatra in 'Higher and Higher' (1943) and Bogart in 'Passage to Marseilles' (1944), director Michael Curtiz's unsuccessful attempt to repeat the Bogart-Bergman magic of 'Casablanca'.

The war over, and having failed to make a breakthrough in Hollywood, she returned to France in 1946.

She also starred in an English movie, Carol Reed's 'The Fallen Idol' (1948), based on a Graham Greene novel.

One of the highlights of Morgan's late career as a stage actress was her role in Jean Cocteau's 'Les Monstres Sacrés' in 1992-93, in which she appeared once again alongside that other great veteran of French cinema, Jean Marais, then aged 79.

Despite decades of work, Morgan never equalled her role as the slant-eyed waif in beret and trenchcoat in the doomed, fatalist world of 'Port of Shadows'.

She married twice, first to Marshall, who died in 1959, then to Henri Vidal, whom she divorced. Her only child, Mike Marshall, from her first marriage, died of cancer in 2005, aged 60.

Morgan was made a commander of the Legion of Honour in 1994 and given the highest rank of the Ordre National du Merite in 2004.

In latter years, Morgan was a talented painter, saying, "It calms me. At the heart of it, I have always liked being alone. I've never been happier than when I am with my painting."

 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.