Gulalai Ismail wins the 2016 Chirac Prize for the Prevention of Conflict

Every year, the Jacques Chirac Foundation awards a prize to an individual or a group for outstanding work in promoting peace. Called the Prize for the Prevention of Conflict, this year’s award went to an organization in Pakistan called “Aware Girls”.
Gullalai Ismail & Aware Girls / Chirac Foundation 22/12/2016
