70 years of comic strips at Paris' Holocaust Memorial

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
World music matters
How Akalé Wubé re-discovered Ethiopia's jazz great Girma Beyene
Girma Beyene with Akalé Wubé
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/19 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/19 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/19 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/19 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/19 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/19 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/19 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/19 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/19 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/19 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 01/15 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/19 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 01/15 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/18 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/18 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/18 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 01/15 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 01/18 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 01/15 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/18 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 01/15 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    World music matters
    How Akalé Wubé re-discovered Ethiopia's jazz great Girma Beyene
  • media
    International report
    Trial of LRA commander Dominic Ongwen starts again
  • media
    Spotlight on Asia
    Human rights and good governance push Sri Lanka forward
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Pay it forward
  • media
    Sports Insight
    Africa Cup of Nations 2017: Football comes alive
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Culture
Comics Holocaust Exhibition

70 years of comic strips at Paris' Holocaust Memorial

By
media Mickey in Gurs Camp de Gurs by Horst Rosenthal, 1942, Mémorial de la Shoah … Horst Rosenthal, Shoah Memorial Collection Paris

How do cartoons colour the image of the Holocaust, the Nazi, genocide of the Jews in the 1930s and 40s? History and eye-witness accounts mix in pictorial story form to produce sometimes larger than life, sometimes artistic renditions of this dark period.

About 200 documents, one of them a ‘survivor’ itself, are on show in a small but dense exhibition at the Memorial de Shoah, the Holocaust Memorial in Paris.

Be prepared for sudden mood changes as you go from one page of paper to the next comic layout board.

The exhibition begins with original drawings by victims or survivors of the detention camps and death camps in Europe, and includes a miniature comic book.

The author, Horst Rosenthal, is a Jew, who fled Germany for France in 1933. He was sent to the Gurs detention camp in south-west France in 1940 

He portrays himself as Mickey Mouse faced with the absurdity of his detention.

 "Horst distances himself from his harsh reality by seeing himself as a fictional animal," Curator Didier Pasamonik said.

The exhibition which includes a number of original comic boards, old and new, moves chronologically through some less well-known European comic strips and on to more famous references from the United States, with their ugly wartime illustrations of Nazis in the Marvel super-hero comics up to 1941.

Calvo, Will Eisner, Wolinski, Enki Bilal, Art Spiegelman and David Lloyd are some of the better known cartoonists in the exhibition.

Even still, there is also place for young artists like Fanny Michaëlis, whose imagination and decorative pencil illustrate the memories from the stories of her German-born grandfather who left for France between the two world wars.

The exhibition is frank, showing some works which were controversial when published.

Pasamonik says Speigelman’s 'Maus' in the 1980s marks a distinct shift in the portrayal of the Holocaust by comic-strip authors.

"It becomes an art form as well as a narrative form," he said.

Since then, as the exhibition shows, a general change came in comic-strip work, particularly on the illustration side, which becomes infused with individual style.

Shoah and Comic Strips, the exhibition, ends with original comic-strip boards telling stories of the Armenian genocide, the genocide of native Americans in Paraguay at the hands of white settlers and the Tutsi genocide in Rwanda.

The history of cartoons and comic strips is one way of looking at this exhibition. Questioning the effect this form has on the way the Holocaust and other genocide stories are told, and how that in turn affects the reader, is another way of contemplating it.

Until 30 October 2017 at the Mémorial de la Shoah in Paris (information panels in French and English).
 

 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.