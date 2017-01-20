Feminists furious as Polanski picked to chair 'French Oscars'

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
World music matters
How Akalé Wubé re-discovered Ethiopia's jazz great Girma Béyéné
Girma Béyéné with Akalé Wubé
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/20 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/20 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/20 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/20 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/20 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/20 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/20 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/20 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/20 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/20 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 01/15 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/20 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 01/15 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/20 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/20 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/20 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 01/15 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 01/20 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 01/15 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/20 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 01/15 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    World music matters
    How Akalé Wubé re-discovered Ethiopia's jazz great Girma Béyéné
  • media
    Culture in France
    Rembrandt up close and kind of personal in Paris
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    French chef shares New Year pastry with homeless
  • media
    International report
    Trial of LRA commander Dominic Ongwen starts again
  • media
    Spotlight on Asia
    Human rights and good governance push Sri Lanka forward
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Culture
Rape Feminism Cinema Roman Polanski Culture

Feminists furious as Polanski picked to chair 'French Oscars'

By
media Roman Polanski Reuters/Mateusz Skwarczek/Agencja Gazeta

France's women's rights minister has joined feminists in expressing shock at the appointment of filmmaker Roman Polanski to chair the French Oscars, the Césars. Campaigners are planning a protest outside the award ceremony in February.

"I find it surprising, shocking, that the question of rape did not affect the choice," Women's Rights Minister Laurence Rossignol said on Friday, referring to an accusation in 1977 by 13-year-old Samantha Geimer that Polanski drugged and raped her after a photo shoot.

The world-famous director, now 83, spent 47 days behind bars in the US back then but fled the country when he was released on bail.

Since then Geimer has dropped the charges after a financial settlement but Polanski, who was born in France to Polish parents, is still subject to an international arrest warrant.

In 2003 he was unable to pick up a best director award at the Oscars and in 2014 he had to pass on receiving a prize at the Locarno festival in Switzerland.

US international warrant

Polanski spent 10 months under house arrest in Switzerland in 2009 before an American extradition order was rejected and last October Poland's supreme court confirmed a lower court's rejection of extradition.

Rossignol on Friday slammed the Césars organisers' choice, which was announced on Wednesday.

It was a sign of "what feminists call the rape culture in which we live", she said.

An online petition to scrap the invitation had collected 42,000 signatures by midday Friday and the Osez le féminisme (Dare feminism) group has called for a demonstration outside the ceremony at Paris's Salle Pleyel concert hall on 24 February.

The César committee was "thumbing its nose to the many victims of rape and sexual assault", Osez le féminisme's Claire Serre Combe said on Thursday, slamming the "social tolerance that still exists on the subject of rape in France".

Filipetti defends Polanski

Not everyone agrees.

Former culture minister Aurélie Filipetti defended the choice of "a very great director".

"This is something that happened 40 years ago," she commented on Thursday. "We can't bring up this affair every time."

And Césars committee member Alain Rocca said the row was an example of the "post-truth dynamic" that led to the election of US President Donald Trump.

The favourite to win the most prizes at this year's Césars is Elle, which won best foreign film at the Golden Globes in Los Angeles earlier this month.

Starring Isabelle Huppert, who was named best actress there, it is about a rape victim's revenge on her assailant.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.