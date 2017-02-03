RFI in 15 languages

 

The greatest weekend in tennis history - ever!
Roger Federer is holding the trophy after winning his final match against Nadal at the Australian Open 2017.
 
Culture
Cinema César France

George Clooney to get honorary César

By
media George Clooney Alberto Pizzoli/AFP

France's film academy said on Thursday it will confer a top honorary César award on US actor George Clooney on 24 February.

The 'Academie des Arts et Techniques du Cinema' said that Clooney was their chosen recipient of this 42nd César Award ceremony as they wanted to fete his "dazzling talent as an actor, director, scriptwriter and producer --- and above all, his artistic and spiritual generosity."

"The most charismatic actor of his generation, George Clooney embodies Hollywood glamour... His charm, humour, personality and engagement stand at the heart of our perpetual and eternal admiration."

The academy said Clooney's name "will forever be inscribed in the pantheon of legendary actors."

Previous honorary César winners include Kate Winslet and Quentin Tarantino.

The 55-year-old Clooney, who made his breakthrough two decades ago in the TV medical drama ER, has won a slew of top awards including an Oscar for best supporting actor in Syriana in 2006 and a 2013 best picture award as producer for Argo.

He also garnered Golden Globes as best actor in the Coen Brothers' O' Brother Where Art Thou in 2001 and Alexander Payne's The Descendants in 2012.

Last year's honorary César went to Michael Douglas, who thereby followed in the footsteps of fellow Americans Kevin Costner (2013), Scarlett Johansson (2014) and Sean Penn (2015).

