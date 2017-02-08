Asian film festival in France honours women filmmakers from Iran and Sri Lanka

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
Spotlight on France
Can urban farming make Paris greener?
The two ducks of the La Recyclerie urban farm in Paris.
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/08 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/08 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/08 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/08 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/08 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/08 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/08 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/08 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/08 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/08 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 02/05 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/08 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 02/05 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/08 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/08 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/08 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 02/05 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 02/08 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 02/05 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/08 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 02/05 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    Culture in France
    Four cities star in Indian Express, a film programme with urban …
  • media
    International report
    Israeli hospitals extend helping hands to Syria Pt 2
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Can urban farming make Paris greener?
  • media
    International report
    Israeli hospitals extend helping hands to Syria Pt 1
  • media
    International media
    Are chatbots now talking for the French media?
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Urgent
Louvre attacker formally identified

The man who stabbed and wounded a French soldier near the Louvre in Paris on Friday has been formally identified as Abdallah El-Hamahmy, a 29-year-old Egyptian national, according to judicial sources. El-Hamahmy was questioned in hospital on Tuesday, but the investigation was cut short after his condition deteriorated.

Culture
Cinema film Iran Sri Lanka France

Asian film festival in France honours women filmmakers from Iran and Sri Lanka

By
media Sri Lankan actress Swarna Mallawarachchi (L) and Iranian director Rakshan Bani-Etemad at the Vesoul film festival RFI/Rosslyn Hyams

Ninety feature films from 20 countries across the full breadth of the Asian continent, from Turkey to Japan via the Caucuses, are on the line-up for this year's International Festival of Asian Film (FICA) in France, which opened on Tuesday. The festival, in its 23rd year, is the longest-running pan-Asian film festival in Europe.

Although most of the prizes at this year's International Festival of Asian Film (FICA) will come at the end of the festival on 14 February 2017, two were awarded to remarkable women in front of a packed theatre at Tuesday's opening ceremony in Vesoul, France.

Iranian film director Rakshan Bani-Etemad received an award for her life’s work in Iran. Her film Tales, made in 2014, won best screenplay at the Venice Mostra. She is also heading the international jury at Vesoul this year.

Sri Lankan actress Swarna Mallawarachchi was awarded a lifetime achievement award for her 50 or so years of experience and her thought-provoking roles in carefully chosen scripts. She has won 26 awards since the 1960s, most of them at the Sri Lankan equivalent of the Oscars.

Swarna will be seen on screen in Vesoul in a film which is part of the Masters of Sri Lankan cinema focus at this year's festival. The Hunt, 1983, directed by Vasantha Obesekere, at the time broke new ground socially as for the first time the film showed a woman pursuing a man who had abused her.

Described by FICA as the Catherine Deneuve of Sri Lankan cinema, and an actress who’s as active off-screen in helping disadvantaged people, especially women through her own foundation and with UN agencies, Swarna dedicated her award to people who struggle to survive.

Georgia and Japan in the spotlight

As well as the Sri Lankan masters, the two other country focus sections at Vesoul this year are Georgia and Japan, specifically films with more than a hint of food or cooking in their scripts.

Kore-eda Hiro-kazu’s After the Storm, which was a world première in Cannes’ "Un certain regard" section in 2016, opened this year's FICA. An enthusiastic crowd turned out in the small town of Vesoul ahead of its general release in cinemas in France.

Bastian Meiersonne is one of the festival organisers, along with founders Jean-Marc and Martine Thérouanne. He watched close to a thousand films from Japan which all had a food thread or feature. He says Japanese films are full of food because, like After the Storm, “the action is often linked to family life where meals are almost inevitable.” It holds true even for yakuza-mafia films.

Another highlight of the festival are 12 Georgian films from the country’s cinema heyday in the 1960s in Soviet times up till today. Well-known on the French arthouse circuit, three of Otar Iosseliani’s films from the 1960s and 1976 are in this focus. Three younger film makers from Georgia are attending the festival; Rusudan Chikonia with Keep Smiling (2012), and Teona and Thierry Grenade, whose Our Childhood in Tblissi was made in 2013.

FICA in Vesoul closes on 14th February 2017 with the Fica’s cyclo d’or, or golden cycle-rickshaw prize, which is awarded to one of the following nine films in competition:

• 500M800M by Yao Tian, China
• Baby Beside Me by Son Tae-gyum, South Korea
• Hotel Salvation by Shuabhashish Bhutani, India
• Emma (Mother) by Riri Riza, Indonesia
• Being Born By Mohsen Abdolhvahab, Iran
• The Dark Wind by Hussein Hassan, Iraq
• Her Mother by Sato Yoshinori, Japan
• Going the Distance by Harumoto Yujiro, Japan
• Lost Daughter by Chen Yu-jie, Taiwan
 

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.