French chef Yannick Alléno celebrates sixth Michelin star

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
World music matters
Violons Barbares: riding high with Mongolia's horse head fiddle
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/09 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/09 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/09 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/09 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/09 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/09 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/09 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/09 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/09 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/09 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 02/05 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/09 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 02/05 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/09 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/09 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/09 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 02/05 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 02/09 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 02/05 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/09 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 02/05 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    World music matters
    Violons Barbares: riding high with Mongolia's horse head fiddle …
  • media
    Culture in France
    Four cities star in Indian Express, a film programme with urban …
  • media
    International report
    Israeli hospitals extend helping hands to Syria Pt 2
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Can urban farming make Paris greener?
  • media
    International report
    Israeli hospitals extend helping hands to Syria Pt 1
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Culture
Gastronomy Michelin France

French chef Yannick Alléno celebrates sixth Michelin star

By
media Yannick Alléno DR

French chef Yannick Alléno has received a third Michelin star for his restaurant 1947 in the French Alps. The feared and respected Michelin Guide awards were announced on Thursday.

A total of 616 restaurants worldwide now hold Michelin stars, 70 receiving them for the first time this year, that's 16 more than last year.

Michel Ellis, the international director of Michelin guides said gastronomy has never been so brilliant.

Alléno, 48, received the honour for his 1947 restaurant at the Cheval Blanc hotel in the upmarket ski resort of Courchevel.

Menus there cost from 147-450 euros,

Alléno's Paris restaurant Le Pavillon Ledoyen already had three stars but 1947 was the only one to be raised to three stars this year.

Gastronomy's Holy Grail

"Of course it’s a very emotional moment," Alléno told RFI. "I mean this is like the Holy Grail, the Oscar of French cuisine. And world cuisine in fact, because Michelin identifies talent all over the world and we should be proud of that."

His greatest innovation has been in his sauces, he said.

"The biggest changes in French cuisine have been through its sauces and when I travelled around the world I realised sauces were part of French DNA," he explained. "So I started working on making them in different ways. Making them modern, light. I developed a complicated process called extraction. I think 80 percent of what makes a dish interesting is its sauce. It links the ingredients together. It’s like the verb of French cuisine."

Sale, Le Squer, Hanada, Ramsey honoured

Two other Courchevel restaurants, Le Montgomerie and Le Kintessence, both recovered a second star they had lost in last year's edition of the guide after chef Nicolas Sale left and moved to the Ritz in Paris.

Sale, now running the Table de l'Espadon at the newly reopened Ritz, won a second star.

Ritz rival Le George V, home of the three-star Le Cinq restaurant of Christian Le Squer, won stars for two other tables within the same house, making it the first hotel in Europe to boast three Michelin-starred restaurants.

Foreign chefs Masayoshi Hanada of Sushi B in Paris was also honoured, as was British chef Gordon Ramsay, who earned a second star for his Bordeaux restaurant Pressoir d'Argent.

Also in the south-western wine capital, La Grande Maison restaurant regained its second star after chef Pierre Gagnaire replaced Joel Robuchon.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.