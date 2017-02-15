'500M800M' wins Cyclo d'Or prize at Asian film festival in France

To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser.
Still from '500M800M' directed by Yao Tian. The film has been awarded Cyclo d'Or at the 23rd Asian film festival in Vesoul, France.
The International Festival of Asian Film (FICA) in France closed on Tuesday, February 14. The Cyclo d’or, or Golden Cycle-Rickshaw prize, has been awarded to Chinese director Yao Tian for his film 500M800M.
The FICA jury, headed by Iranian director Rakhshan Bani-Etemad, has awarded 500M800M, among nine other films, for "its sensitivity and the authenticity in showing the courage of mountain people".
The movie tells the story of Hong Fen, a pregnant woman who must leave her village located at an altitude of 800 meters to go a city further down the mountain, where her daughter can go to a primary school.
However, the civil servants of the family planning service tell her she cannot keep the child. At the time in China - before 2015 - the law only allowed for a second child in families living above 800 meters.
Other prizes awarded include:
Grand Prix du Jury International: Being Born by Mohsen Abdolvahab.
Prix du public du film de fiction and Prix du jury lycéens - Audience Prize for a feature film and High-school students' Prize: The Dark Windby Hussein Hassan.
Prix du Public du Film Documentaire - Audience Prize for a documentary film: Un Intouchable parmi les Morts by Asil Rais.