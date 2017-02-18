What a coq-up! Michelin guide gives restaurant star by mistake

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
Sports Insight
Today the Champions League but what about tomorrow?
Barcelona's Neymar in action with Paris Saint-Germain's Christopher Nkunku during their uefa Champions League tie at the Parc des Princes.
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/18 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/18 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/18 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/18 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/18 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/18 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/18 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/18 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/18 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/18 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 02/12 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/17 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 02/12 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/17 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/17 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/17 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 02/12 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 02/17 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 02/12 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/17 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 02/12 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    Sports Insight
    Today the Champions League but what about tomorrow?
  • media
    International report
    Music for morale in Ukraine's Avdiivka city
  • media
    International report
    Reforming Gambia's notorious National Intelligence Agency
  • media
    International report
    Armyworm threatens crops in Zimbabwe
  • media
    Africa: Stories in the 55
    Surviving the outbreak of the Somali civil war; academic finds …
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Culture
Michelin Gastronomy France

What a coq-up! Michelin guide gives restaurant star by mistake

By
media The launch of this year's Michelin guide in Germany AFP

A mistake by the foodies' Bible, the Michelin guide, has meant a sudden leap in fortune for a cheap and cheerful restaurant in central France, which received on of its stars by mistake.

The four waiters at the Bouche à Oreille (Word of Mouth) in Bourges have been rushed off their feet since the guide mistakenly gave the restaurant - with gingham table cloths and only open at lunchtime for local workers - one of its coveted stars.

The error springs from confusion with a restaurant with the same name in a completely different part of the country.

The one star should have gone to the Bouche à Oreille in Boutervilliers near Paris.

The Michelin was also disorientated by the fact that the two restaurants have almost identical addresses - route de la Chapelle in Bourges, rue de la Chapelle in Boutervilliers.

Lobster flan v carafe of cheap wine

The latter's 48-euro menu - featuring lobster flan, a special variation on calf's head and pear in chocolate sauce, not forgetting a glass of champagne - is a bit fancier than the Bourges establishment's 12.50-euro offering of starter, main course, dessert and a carafe of wine.

Bourges Bouche à Oreille boss, Véronique Jacquet, admits she never hoped to win a Michelin star, even by accident.

"Oh no, not at all," she told Le Parisien newspaper. "I cook with my heart."

The Boutevilliers chef Americ Dreux was able to see the humour in the situation and called Jacquet to chat about the error.

Michelin took nearly a week to correct the slip on its website - the error was thankfully not repeated in the actual printed guide.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.