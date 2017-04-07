RFI in 15 languages

 

Culture
Strike Pompidou Centre France

Pompidou Center re-opens after 12 days strike

By
media The Pompidou Centre in Paris Pixabay

The Pompidou Centre, one of the most visited museums in Paris, is reopening on Friday after a 12-day strike.

With up to 18,000 visitors a day, the state-funded museum stands to lose millions of euros from the strike that began on Monday 27 March.

In 2016, around 3.3 million people visited the modern art museum, 19 percent more compared to 2015.

The strikers were opposed to a measure that would have modified their employee status  from privately employed to civil servants, a move that initially would have resulted in salaries decreasing by as much as 20 percent.

However, an agreement has been reached which allows employees to choose between the old or the new employment status without any impact on their wage.

Nearly 1,200 people work at the museum, which last year bucked the fall in visitor numbers of other major tourist attractions in the French capital after the Paris and Nice terror attacks.

