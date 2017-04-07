Pompidou Center re-opens after 12 days strike

To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser.
The strikers were opposed to a measure that would have modified their employee status from privately employed to civil servants, a move that initially would have resulted in salaries decreasing by as much as 20 percent.
However, an agreement has been reached which allows employees to choose between the old or the new employment status without any impact on their wage.
Nearly 1,200 people work at the museum, which last year bucked the fall in visitor numbers of other major tourist attractions in the French capital after the Paris and Nice terror attacks.