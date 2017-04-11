[Video] Playing the honky tonk piano in a Paris train station

To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser.
Cristelle playing the piano in the Issy-Val de Seine RER C train station.
Screengrab.
Every day, around 12,000 passengers go through the Issy-Val de Seine station just outside Paris. They take either the RER C train or the tram. But they can also play the honky tonk piano that was put there. Watch Christelle, a student RFI met in the station.