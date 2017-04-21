RFI in 15 languages

 

Culture
Cannes 2017 film Culture France

Thurman presides over Cannes Un Certain Regard jury 2017

By
media Actress Uma Thurman Cannes Film Festival, 2013 REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

The Cannes Film Festival is keeping the suspense high by teasingly announcing the jury chairs and leading personalities one at a time ahead of the final word on the make-up of this 70th anniversary year's Golden Palm jury.

Often astonishing and physically active in roles in films like Kill Bill or Pulp Fiction, US actress Uma Thurman has also shown she can play more smouldering roles like Cécile de Volanges in Les Liaisons Dangereuses.

In more sedentary off-screen jobs, she was a  member of the 2011 Cannes Golden Palm jury led by Robert de Niro.

This year she's wearing the president's hat on the jury for the Festival's second official line-up, Un Certain Regard. In this section, films are picked for their director's original approach and aesthetic choices.

Thurman joins the growing list of Cannes 2017 jury presidents.

Among the others are Spain's Pedro Almodovar at the head of the Golden Palm jury and French actress Sandrine Kiberlain leading the Golden Camera jury which awards a trophy to the best first feature film among the official selections and the parallel festivals, Director's Fortnight and Critics' Week.

Meanwhile, Sandrine Bonnaire is the third chair of the documentary jury which attributes an award on behalf of the SCAM, the French multimedia producers guild, to a documentary feature.

At the head of the short film competition jury with entries from film school students around the world who come to Cannes is Romanian director Christian Mungiu.

His film Baccalauréat won best director award in 2016 with its focus on bribery and corruption seen through the ambitions of a high-school student's father for his daughter.

Model and actress Monica Bellucci, a former jury member will compere the opening and closing ceremonies.

 
