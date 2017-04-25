70th Cannes Film Festival Golden Palm Jury announced

Four women and four men, all of whom have a history with the Cannes Film Festival and wear various caps in cinema, will decide on which out of the 18 films in competition are worthy of the Golden Palm and six other awards, the Grand Prix, the Jury prize, Best Director, Best Scenario, Best Actor and Actress.
The awards ceremony on 28 May will be followed by a screening of the Golden Palm-winning entry.
The 2017 jury:
- Pedro Almodóvar: chair - director, screenwriter (amongst others, Cannes 2016 entry, Julieta)
- Maren Ade: director, screenwriter, producer (Cannes 2016 entry, Toni Erdmann)
- Jessica Chastain: actress, producer (acted in Terence Malick's Tree of Life Cannes Golden Palm 2011)
- Fan Bingbing: actress, singer, producer
- Agnès Jaoui: director, actress, screenwriter, singer
- Park Chan-wook: director, screenwriter, producer ( jury prize Cannes 2009, Thirst, Ceci est mon sang)
- Will Smith: actor, musician, producer (Collateral Beauty 2016)
- Paolo Sorrentino: director, writer (Youth, Cannes 2015, La Granda Bellezza Cannes 2013)
- Gabriel Yared: prolific film music composer (to name but one original score at Cannes, in 2016 Xavier Dolan's Just the End of the World)