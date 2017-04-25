RFI in 15 languages

 

Whatever happened to France's Socialists?
French President François Hollande prepares to vote in the first round of the 2017 French presidential election
 
Culture
Festival Cannes 2017 Cinema France

70th Cannes Film Festival Golden Palm Jury announced

By
media Cannes Film Festival Jury Members 2017 cannes film festival 2017

Directors, actors and a composer rub shoulders and will maybe lock horns to decide on the awards at the Cannes Film Festival this year. The eight members of the jury, chaired by Spanish director Perdo Almodovar, were announced on Tuesday, three weeks ahead of the opening night of the festival on 17 May.

Four women and four men, all of whom have a history with the Cannes Film Festival and wear various caps in cinema, will decide on which out of the 18 films in competition are worthy of the Golden Palm and six other awards, the Grand Prix, the Jury prize, Best Director, Best Scenario, Best Actor and Actress.

The awards ceremony on 28 May will be followed by a screening of the Golden Palm-winning entry.

The 2017 jury:

  • Pedro Almodóvar:  chair - director, screenwriter (amongst others, Cannes 2016 entry, Julieta)
  • Maren Ade: director, screenwriter, producer (Cannes 2016 entry, Toni Erdmann)
  • Jessica Chastain: actress, producer (acted in Terence Malick's Tree of Life Cannes Golden Palm 2011)
  • Fan Bingbing: actress, singer, producer
  • Agnès Jaoui: director, actress, screenwriter, singer
  • Park Chan-wook: director, screenwriter, producer ( jury prize Cannes 2009, Thirst, Ceci est mon sang)
  • Will Smith: actor, musician, producer (Collateral Beauty 2016)
  • Paolo Sorrentino: director, writer (Youth, Cannes 2015, La Granda Bellezza Cannes 2013)
  • Gabriel Yared: prolific film music composer (to name but one original score at Cannes, in 2016 Xavier Dolan's Just the End of the World
