Two Fragonard paintings worth €6 million found in Normandy château

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
Vive la France! Vive la République!
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/13 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/13 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/13 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/13 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/13 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/13 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/13 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/13 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/13 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/13 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 05/13 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/12 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 05/13 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/12 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/13 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/13 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 05/13 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 05/12 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 05/13 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/13 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 05/13 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Vive la France! Vive la République!
  • media
    Sports Insight
    Juventus stand on verge of unprecedented treble
  • media
    International report
    Colombian musician Magin Diaz
  • media
    World music matters
    Soul Bang's: RFI discovery prize winner
  • media
    International report
    Pedestrian zone in Belgium: Brussels vs Ghent
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Culture
Art Culture France

Two Fragonard paintings worth €6 million found in Normandy château

By
media Jean-Honoré Fragonard, Self-portrait Public domainThe Yorck Project: 10.000 Meisterwerke der Malerei.

Two paintings by Rococo artist Jean-Honoré Fragonard have been found in a French château after being lost for more than two centuries. The auction-house expert who discovered them identified a Leonardo Da Vinci drawing in December.

 The two paintings - Le Jeu de la Palette and Le Jeu de la Bascule - have been declared national treasures and banned from export for the next 30 months, to give French collectors or museums the chance to buy them.

Their value is estimated at six million euros.

They were discovered in a château in Normandy by Thadée Prate, an art specialist at the Tajan auction house, when he and colleague Nicolas de Moustier were invited to value its contents, Le Figaro newspaper revealed on Saturday.

Spotting the paintings hanging among many others 1.90 metres above ground, he climbed a ladder to take check his hunch they were by the 18th-century French master.

Le Jeu de la Palette and Le Jeu de la Bascule disappeared in 1786, when they auctioned following the death of one of Fragonard's patrons, Bergeret de Grandcourt, who had commissioned them.

Pointing to Italian influence in their style, Prate believes the artist painted them after his return from a visit to Rome in 1761 at the age of 29.

In December Prate identified Leonardo as the author of a drawing of Saint Sebastian, a judgement confirmed by an independent expert.

Both the paintings and the drawing, which has also been temporarily banned from export, will be on show at the auction house on 9-10 June.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.