The Cannes Film Festival is opened by Lily-Rose Depp and Asghar Farhadi

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
Culture in France
Celebrating art history and historians at Château de Fontainebleau
Château de Fontainebleau
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/17 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/17 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/17 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/17 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/17 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/17 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/17 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/17 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/17 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/17 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 05/14 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/17 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 05/14 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/17 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/17 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/17 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 05/14 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 05/17 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 05/14 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/17 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 05/14 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    Culture in France
    Celebrating art history and historians at Château de Fontainebleau
  • media
    International report
    Paris' drone festival flies new technology, concepts
  • media
    International report
    Injured Ukrainian veterans to take part in Invictus Games
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Why did French voters abstain in the presidential deciding round?
  • media
    International report
    The legend of Lavoisier
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Culture
Cannes film Opening ceremony

The Cannes Film Festival is opened by Lily-Rose Depp and Asghar Farhadi

By
media Pedro Almodóvar stands in between Monica Bellucci (L) and Lily-Rose Depp (R) at the opening of the 70th Cannes Film Festival REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

The 70th Cannes Film Festival opened on Wednesday with a very low-key ceremony led by Italian star Monica Belluci. The Grand Lumière Theatre then sat down for the gala première of Arnaud Desplechin’s Ismael’s Ghosts, the French director''s eighth time at Cannes over 25 years.

At 17 years old, actress and model Lily-Rose Depp must have made actress-singer mother Vanessa Paradis and actor father Johnny Depp very proud. She declared open the 70th anniversary Cannes Film Festival on Tuesday evening with Iranian director Asghar Farhadi, whose film The Salesman last year won the Palm for Best Actor. Farhadi described the Cannes Film Festival, where some five films from Uran are scattered over different sections, as a "place where cultures speak to one another."

Monica Bellucci excercised her charm for her second stab at mistress of ceremony, the first was back in 2003, and kept everything and everyone in order. Even the man she kissed heartily on stage in a silent movie play on the envelope mix-up at the US Academy Awards in March this year.

The man of the moment at the opening ceremony was not however the one who received his gift from Bellucci, but Spanish director Pedro Almodovar, the president of the nine-member Golden Palm Jury whom she welcomed warmly with praise.

Almodovar said it was a moving moment for him and that he hoped the 19 films in competition will be an inspiration for his own film-making. As far as taking his role as jury president seriously, he was indeed sober, saying "I promise to be subjective, passionate as well as flexible."

The ceremony was short and sweet, offering the several hundred guests who included Adrien Brody and Victoria Abril, a show reel of the films in competition which will begin screening Thursday, as well as extracts of some of the prolific Almodovar's best shots, followed by this year's opening film, Ismael's Ghosts by Arnaud Desplechin.

Almodovar's place in international film history echoed from his memorable theme music, like Penso di me which will no doubt be hummed throughout this 70th festival, which ends with the Palms ceremony on Sunday May 28th.

Meanwhile the CEO of the Cannes Film Festival, Pierre Lescure tweeted positively at the appointment of the new French culture minister, one of the usual portfolios attributed to women. One of veteran publisher Françoise Nyssen's first trips in her new job will be to the Festival. She was already scheduled to receive an award in Cannes for the series of books on cinema which her publishing house, Actes Sud, has been working on for 25 years with the Institut Lumière in Lyon.

 

 

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.