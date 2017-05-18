The 70th Cannes Film Festival opened on Wednesday with a very low-key ceremony led by Italian star Monica Belluci. The Grand Lumière Theatre then sat down for the gala première of Arnaud Desplechin’s Ismael’s Ghosts, the French director''s eighth time at Cannes over 25 years.

At 17 years old, actress and model Lily-Rose Depp must have made actress-singer mother Vanessa Paradis and actor father Johnny Depp very proud. She declared open the 70th anniversary Cannes Film Festival on Tuesday evening with Iranian director Asghar Farhadi, whose film The Salesman last year won the Palm for Best Actor. Farhadi described the Cannes Film Festival, where some five films from Uran are scattered over different sections, as a "place where cultures speak to one another."

Monica Bellucci excercised her charm for her second stab at mistress of ceremony, the first was back in 2003, and kept everything and everyone in order. Even the man she kissed heartily on stage in a silent movie play on the envelope mix-up at the US Academy Awards in March this year.

The man of the moment at the opening ceremony was not however the one who received his gift from Bellucci, but Spanish director Pedro Almodovar, the president of the nine-member Golden Palm Jury whom she welcomed warmly with praise.

Almodovar said it was a moving moment for him and that he hoped the 19 films in competition will be an inspiration for his own film-making. As far as taking his role as jury president seriously, he was indeed sober, saying "I promise to be subjective, passionate as well as flexible."

The ceremony was short and sweet, offering the several hundred guests who included Adrien Brody and Victoria Abril, a show reel of the films in competition which will begin screening Thursday, as well as extracts of some of the prolific Almodovar's best shots, followed by this year's opening film, Ismael's Ghosts by Arnaud Desplechin.

Almodovar's place in international film history echoed from his memorable theme music, like Penso di me which will no doubt be hummed throughout this 70th festival, which ends with the Palms ceremony on Sunday May 28th.

Meanwhile the CEO of the Cannes Film Festival, Pierre Lescure tweeted positively at the appointment of the new French culture minister, one of the usual portfolios attributed to women. One of veteran publisher Françoise Nyssen's first trips in her new job will be to the Festival. She was already scheduled to receive an award in Cannes for the series of books on cinema which her publishing house, Actes Sud, has been working on for 25 years with the Institut Lumière in Lyon.