Culture
Cannes 2017

Iranian director Rasoulof’s film premiers at Cannes as Iran votes

By
media Iranian actor Reza Akhlaghirad, Iranian actress Nasim Adabi, Iranian director Mohammad Rasoulof and Iranian actress Soudabeh Beizaee pose on May 19, 2017 during a photocall for the film 'Lerd' (A Man of Integrity) at the 70th Cannes Film Festival. Alberto PIZZOLI / AFPCannes

It may sound like a cliché but it happens to be true, the world and the world of cinema come together at the Cannes film festival. On the day Iran held presidential elections,  Iranian director Mohamed Rasoulof’s new film Lerd, or A Man of Integrity, had its’ first world screening.

Screened in the official Festival’s Un certain regard section, Lerd is the story of Reza (played by Reza Akhlaghirad), a man in his mid-thirties his wife, Hadis (Soudabeh Beizaee),and their son.

The film begins after the famil has moved away from the city to the rural north where Reza sets up a fish farm, and his wife takes a job school principle.

Life in the city was not easy and there were many drawbacks for them. One of Reza’s old friends has been jailed for expressing in public ideas, which are allegedly controversial.

Yet there is no perfect solution. The countryside idyll is an illusion. Reza’s neighbours try to intimidate him, the outsider, into selling them his land.

They are members of a sort of private business cartel with links to local authorities. In his attempts to save his fish farm, livelihood and family, from greedy and corrupt local folk, maintaining principles is an uphill struggle for Reza.

Rasoulof’s film flows coherently. The tension mounts with each scene, and while Lerd is less stifling than his 2013 film Manuscripts Don't Burn, Reza's integrity is still put to an uncomfortable test.

 

