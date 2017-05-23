RFI in 15 languages

 

With Brigitte Macron will France have a first lady?
Brigitte Macron arrives at the Elysee Palace in Paris on May 14, 2017.
 
Urgent
22 killed, dozens injured in a suspected terror attack at Manchester Arena.

Twenty-two people, including children, have been killed and dozens injured by a suicide boimber at a pop concert by US star Ariana Grande, in Britain's deadliest terror attack in 12 years. The authorities are treating it as a terrorist incident. French President Emmanuel Macron expressed his horror and consternation.

Culture
Cannes 2017

Michael Haneke’s Happy End a bit of a letdown

By
media Screening of the film "Happy End" in competition Reuters/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Expectations were buzzing at Cannes for 75-year-old Austrian director Michael Haneke’s Happy End, with speculation that it might win him a third Golden Palm. However, the film pales in comparison with his Amour, which won the top prize at the 2012 Cannes Film Festival.

Happy End feels like a sequel to Love, with euthanasia, loss, mourning and love, among the themes, but it is less tear-jerking.

A teenage girl meets her 85-year-old grandfather for the second time in her life after her mother, his ex-daughter-in-law, has died. He is played by Jean-Louis Trintignant who played the husband of a paralysed wife (the late Emmanuelle Riva) in Amour.

The generation gap closes when life or death is at stake. Haeneke again raises the question of the existence and nature of love among close relatives.

Grandpa and granddaughter form a tenuous bond. Cupboard love.

Isabelle Huppert plays the patriarch’s daughter. She’s a tough business woman with a sense of duty, who marries an English banker (Toby Jones). Viva the Channel tunnel! Her unstable son, wavers between a Shakespearian Hamlet character and a Viscontian Martin von Essenbeck from The Damned.

The film is set in the countryside of the south of France and the seascapes of the north coast around a photogenic historic family estate near Calais. The crux of the matter is the grandfather's longevity.

Haneke treats us to an 85th birthday party, complete with a live viol player in the salon, who happens to be his loveless son's mistress.

During the daughter's wedding party, with his usual irony, Haneke treats us to a Happy End.

