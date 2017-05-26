German director Fatih Akin explores reactions to loss of loved ones in terror attacks with 'In the Fade'

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
International report
Illegal fishing threatens Great Lakes of Africa
People fishing with bed-nets on Lake Tanganyika
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/26 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/26 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/26 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/26 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/26 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/26 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/26 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/26 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/26 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/26 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 05/21 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/26 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 05/21 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/26 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/26 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/26 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 05/21 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 05/26 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 05/21 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/26 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 05/21 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    Sports Insight
    Looking ahead to the Champions League
  • media
    International report
    A taste for living in a Colombian jail
  • media
    World music matters
    Du Bartàs, voice of the south of France
  • media
    International report
    Illegal fishing threatens Great Lakes of Africa
  • media
    Culture in France
    Indonesia's Mouly Surya talks about Marlina the Murderer in 4 …
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Culture
Cinema Cannes 2017 Terrorism

German director Fatih Akin explores reactions to loss of loved ones in terror attacks with 'In the Fade'

By
media Diane Kruger plays Katja in Fatih Akin's In the Fade at the Cannes Fim Festival 2017 Warner Bros. Ent.

One of the last films vying for the Golden Palm this year at the Cannes Film Festival is far from being the least. German director Fatih Akin's In the Fade has raised questions about how films here can deal with the subject of terror attacks and their consequences on the families of victims.

 Turkish-origin German director Fatih Akin's In the Fade, whose original title is Aus dem Nicht, is about the effects of an act of terror on the victims' family. It rests on the role of Katja, a German woman seeking justice for the racist murder of her Kurdish German husband - a convicted former drug trafficker - and their six-year old child.

The action shadows Katja's transformation has she reacts to the loss of her family. Actress Diane Kruger reigns supreme in the lead role. She said she was eager to take up the acting challenge because the voices of those left behind after losing loved ones in such horrorific circumstance are rarely heard "it's hard to imagine how people in such cases, carry on living," she said.

In fact, In the Fade provoked probing questions over the radical action that the bereft widow decides to take in the film against the neo-nazi killers of her husband, Nuri and son, Rocco. With this week's terror attack in Manchester in the UK on many people's minds, at a press conference on Friday, Kruger defended the dramatic ending of this film.

"I think my character is not a murderer. She's an everyday kind of woman who was put in a very unfortunate and compromising situation. So the movie is a proposition. Ask yourself, 'what would you do'?"

Akin based his dramatic screenplay for In the Fade, on a real-life event which took place some years ago in Germany.

He was compelled to spell out how he perceives his role in society.

"My films are like water somehow, and I'm like water. On the surface, they reflect what goes on in the world. I'm surrounded by war and I'm full of anger because of that and full of thoughts about that.. If I want or not it, it sneaks into my work and I have to express it, share it. I don't say if what the character is doing is right or wrong, it's up to you."

Fatih Akin won best screenplay at the festival for Edge of Heaven in 2007, will he nab an award this year for this arresting and thought-provoking film?

 

 

 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.