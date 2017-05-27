Sex, cats and psychiatrists frame Ozon's Cannes entry

To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser.
Jérémie Renier and Marine Vacth star in François Ozon's "L'Amant double".
Mars Films
The Cannes Film Festival enters its final strech with French director François Ozon’s “L’Amant double”, about a troubled ex-model who falls for her twin shrinks.
Ozon's mystery-thriller stars Jeremy Rénier as Paul and Louis, and Marine Vacth as Chloé and Sandra.
The 26 year-old Vacht starred in Ozon's Cannes competition entry of 2013, Jeune et Jolie - Young and Pretty.
Franco-British actress Jacqueline Bisset returns to Ozon's world to play the mother of the troubled young woman.
Double Lover is a psycho-drama based on a novel by Joyce Carol Oates. The film plot relies heavily on Chloé's starkly contrasted sexual experiences with twin brothers who are her psychiatrists.
It’s not the first time Ozon has visited the French bourgeois milieu to delve below the neat surface into a hidden dysfunctional zone. Ozon presents a mind-game erotic thriller which in the end, leaves little to the imagination.