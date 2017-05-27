RFI in 15 languages

 

The Sound Kitchen
France votes and gets a new look
 
Culture
France Music

Legendary guitarist Eric Clapton receives French award

By
media Eric Clapton playing live at the Hard Rock Calling concert on June 28, 2008 in Hyde Park, London. Wikipedia

Guitar legend Eric Clapton has been honoured by France for his services to music, the French embassy in London said.

Clapton was made a commander in the Order of Arts and Letters (l'Ordre des Arts et des Lettres) on Thursday by French ambassador Sylvie Bermann, who called him an "ambassador of the blues in France".

The investiture took place at the Royal Albert Hall concert venue in London, where the 72-year-old bluesman is playing a run of nights.

The French embassy tweeted a picture of Bermann placing the honour around Clapton's neck.

Clapton brought out his 23rd studio album "I Still Do" last year.
He regularly features right at the top in polls of the greatest guitarists of all time.
 

 
