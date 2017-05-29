Swedish satire The Square wins the 2017 Palme D'Or

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
Global Focus
Egypt’s 5,000 year old secret art: tahtib
Tahtib combatants at a tournament in Paris
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/29 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/29 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/28 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/28 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/28 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/28 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/28 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/28 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/28 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/28 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 05/28 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/26 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 05/28 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/26 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/28 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/28 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 05/28 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 05/26 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 05/28 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/28 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 05/28 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    International media
    Cyril Hanouna's prank distressing LGBT community
  • media
    Global Focus
    Egypt’s 5,000 year old secret art: tahtib
  • media
    Spotlight on Asia
    The Iranian presidential elections - do they mean anything?
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    France votes and gets a new look
  • media
    Sports Insight
    Looking ahead to the Champions League
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Culture
Prize Cannes 2017 Sweden

Swedish satire The Square wins the 2017 Palme D'Or

By
media Swedish director Ruben Östlund, winner of the 2017 Palme d'Or or Golden Palm for his film The Square REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

The Square convinced the Cannes Film Festival with its wry and sometimes absurd humour. Director Ruben Ostlund from Sweden and main actor Claes Bang from Denmark make a satirical dig at our gradually dehumanised societies.

A whacky film full of surprises beat 18 other films competing for for the 70th anniversary Golden Palm award. Ironically, the Cannes Film Festival trophy is this year even more materialistically precious as Chopard, its' makers have added diamonds for the landmark year.

It's the story of Christian, played by Danish actor Claes Bang as a modern art curator.

The action revolves around conceptual art work in the form of a square painted in white-lines in the middle of the city. This conceptual square aimed at raising awareness about individual responsability for the wider community. Director Ostlund says The Square actually exists in several Scandinvian cities.

Ostlund is becoming a familiar face at Cannes. The Square is his third film at the Festival.

After receiving the award Ostlund said "there'd been a lot of buzz about the film this week, so I thought we might win a prize, get the director's award or something, but not not the Golden Palm. It's a great ending for the hard work we've done along with Claes... I hope many people will see the film."

Othe prizes went to the much-touted 120 Beats per Minute by Robin Campillo abot NGOs struggle to put ADIS on political agendas, which won the Grand Prix, Campillo said the prize is a tribute "not only to those who died, but to the survivors."

The Jury prize went to Russian Andrey Zvyagintsev's Loveless,about the disappaerance of a small boy traumatised by his parents' aggressive separation.

Lynsay Ramsey's You Were Never Really Here won best actor for Joaquim Phoenix and shared the Best scenario award with Yorgos Lanthimos for his The Killing of a Sacred Deer which he co-wrote with Efthymis Filippou.

Sofia Coppola won Best director for her womens'-eye view of The Beguiled, set in the American Civil War, and Diane Kruger won best actress for her outstanding leading role as the widow, in Fatih Akin's In the Fade, about the consequences of a racist murder in Germany.

49 year-old Nicole Kidman who acted in three films in the different festival sections including the two award-winning films,The Beguiled and The Killing of a Sacred Deer, was awarded a Cannes special 70th anniversary prize. 

The jury's job is never an easy one, but they have to reach a consensus, and the role of the chair, this year, the Spanish director Pedro Almodovar, is decisive. Almodovar who champions LGBT causes almost broke down when he talked about 120 Beats Per Minute, describing the characters in the film as "heros". After the awards ceremonyj Jury member US actor WIll Smith made no bones about rooting alone for Jupiter's Moon by Kornel Mundruzco, to demonstrate how the awards are as impartial as possible.

 

 

 

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.