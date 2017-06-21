RFI in 15 languages

 

Thousands of police on French streets for Fête de la musique

Dancing at Fête de la musique celebrations in Lyon AFP/Jean-Philippe Ksiazek

France’s Interior Ministry said Tuesday that 48,000 police officers and gendarmes will be deployed across France for the Fête de la musique, an annual music festival that started in France but has been taken up by countries around the world.

The increased security measures come as France is under a state of emergency, introduced after the November 2015 Paris attacks.

There have been two attacks in Paris since the start of June - a car-ramming and a failed explosion Monday on the Champs-Elysées and an assault on a police officer in front of Notre Dame Cathedral.

The Fête de la musique celebrations traditionally attract large crowds and are open to the public.

Some 63 percent of French citizens attended celebrations in 2016, according to the Ministry of Culture.

Officials from the Interior Ministry said they "have been focused on assuring the security of concerts organised across France" and are "particularly prepared" for the 21 June holiday.

In Paris large concerts normally held at Place de la Bastille and Denfert-Rochereau will not take place in 2017.

Over 400 other shows in the French capital will have a "regular, visible presence" of police.

This is the 36th Fête de la musique in France.

The festival was concieved by former culture minister Jack Lang in 1981.

RFI French Service is covering the Fête de la musique all-day Wednesday and will broadcast a live concert from the Palais Royal in Paris from 9.10pm to 11.00pm Paris time.

