Notre Dame cathedral reaches across Atlantic for help

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
Spotlight on France
French Tech stars sing for entrepreneurship
The Digitals and members of Les Determinés perform at VivaTech in Paris, June 2017
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/06 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/06 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/06 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/06 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/06 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/06 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/06 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/06 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/06 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/06 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 07/02 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/06 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 07/02 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/06 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/06 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/06 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 07/02 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 07/06 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 07/02 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/06 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 07/02 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    Culture in France
    Independent films highly represented at the Champs-Elysées Film …
  • media
    Spotlight on Africa
    It’s just gotten tougher for Israel's African migrants
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    French Tech stars sing for entrepreneurship
  • media
    International report
    One man march challenges Turkey's emergency rule
  • media
    Mid-East Junction
    Power struggle behind Saudi-led Qatar embargo
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Culture
History Notre-Dame de Paris

Notre Dame cathedral reaches across Atlantic for help

By
media People walk past the entrance to the Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris February 8, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau//File Photo

Victor Hugo would be appalled to see the ravages inflicted by time, pollution and weather on his beloved Notre Dame, the soaring cathedral that adorns the heart of Paris.

The celebrated French novelist wrote "The Hunchback of Notre Dame", published in 1831, largely to draw attention to the glories of Gothic architecture, which in his day was often neglected or disfigured by modern additions.

With its twin towers, stained-glass windows, gargoyles and flying buttresses -- a colossal achievement that took more than a century to complete -- the cathedral is a UNESCO World Heritage site that draws between 12 and 14 million visitors each year.

Though the French government currently spends two million euros a year for maintenance work, the conservation to-do list is growing long.

Gargoyles that have lost their heads have been fixed up with unsightly plastic tubes for water drainage. Elsewhere, an entire stone balustrade is missing, replaced by plywood; a pinnacle has crumbled and a stained-glass window's frame is in a sorry state of repair.

Decorative details that have fallen away from flying buttresses have been set aside for safekeeping.

The central lead-clad wooden spire, which rises 93 metres (300 feet) above the cathedral roof and weighs 250 tonnes, is also in need of costly restoration.

The lead, meant to protect the spire from the elements, is wearing thin, noted government conservationist Marie-Helene Didier.

'Really urgent'

Paris is sounding the alarm, seeking donations notably from US patrons to help pay for the work, pledging to match up to four million euros donated to a heritage fund.

Through the Friends of Notre-Dame de Paris group, Paris's Roman Catholic diocese is reaching out to Americans "who have a culture of giving and are very attached to this monument", Andre Finot, a spokesman for the cathedral, said.

Finot, who knows Notre Dame's every nook and cranny, is leading the funding drive.

"It's really urgent," he told reporters, during a tour of the devastation caused by air pollution and acid rain.

"You realise that (state funds) are not enough."

By his estimate, the bill could come to at least 150 million euros over 30 years.

 US star power

Notre Dame won some US star power in September 2014 when pop idol Beyonce and her rapper husband Jay Z and daughter Blue Ivy, then two, enjoyed a private tour of the monument.

American tourists are particularly enthralled by Hugo's Quasimodo and other characters in "The Hunchback of Notre Dame", immortalised in myriad films, plays and musicals.

"We are not in a situation of danger, we still manage to handle the most urgent needs," said Didier. But private donations "would allow us to speed up the work."

While France is spreading the net wide in search of contributions, "we will still be appealing to the French," Finot said. "They should be conscious of the incredible heritage they have."

 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.