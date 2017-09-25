Puppets lose their heads when racism and waning love marry

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
Spotlight on France
French woman allowed to daydream again thanks to guide dog
Murielle Le Paysan (right) with her dog Joba and his instructor Emilie at the Paris Guide Dog school
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/25 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/25 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/25 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/25 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/25 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/25 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/25 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/25 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/25 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/25 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 09/24 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/25 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 09/24 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/25 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/25 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/25 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 09/24 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 09/22 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 09/24 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/24 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 09/24 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    French woman allowed to daydream again thanks to guide dog
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Bicycle mania!
  • media
    Sports Insight
    Hotel de Ville-good factor as concert marks 2024 victory
  • media
    Culture in France
    Jack London from South Pacific to Marseille
  • media
    International report
    Disappointment in Kenyatta's backyard after Supreme Court ruling
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Culture
France Racism Theatre

Puppets lose their heads when racism and waning love marry

By
media White Dog, a piece for stage with puppets desinged by the Compagnie Les Anges aux Plafond Vincent Muteau

Half a century after the events, French Theatre company Les Anges aux Plafond have adapted the subjects of late Franco-Russian author Romain Gary’s novel ‘Chien Blanc’ (White Dog), published in 1970, for a technically-savvy and creative stage show with puppets. It premièred in September 2017 at the World Puppetry Festival in Charleville-Mézières.
 

Les Anges aux Plafond call their play ‘White Dog’, the name used in the south of the United States for dogs trained to hunt and attack Black slaves, a practice which had continued in the 20th century.

Romain Gary and his wife, the actress Jean Seberg (‘Au bout du souffle’ – ‘Out of Breath’) were living in New York in the 1960s.

The Civil Rights Movement campaigning for equal rights for all races, was in full swing and peace demos against the US intervention in the Vietnam War were also headline news.

White Dog revisits that period mixing historical references with a drum-beat  by Arnaud Biscay. Puppets incarnate Romain, Jean and their adopted stray dog thay name Batka. Batka, when roused, turns out to be a vicious ‘white dog’.

They have him re-trained, and the vengeful Black trainer teaches Batka to attack White people instead.

Les Anges aux Plafond’s, director and puppet sculptress, Camille Trouvé and actor/stage-designer, Brice Berthoud, make a clever emotional, visual and acoustic cocktail out of a range of stage-crafts

Among the crafts used is shadow-puppetry, white paper-cut-out puppets popping up from a revolving segment on stage, body-puppets, masks, hand puppets, video, live music and song (one inevitably being Billie Holiday’s ‘Strange Fruit’).

“For each subject, we may choose our starting point which is always an encounter between puppetry and stage-design. The scenography comes from the type of puppet we choose first of all, for the main role, and depends on how it moves,“says Berthoud who alternates acting/puppeteering and directing with Trouvé

Whether the Garys’ personal marriage burn-out or historical events are the most telling background for the issues raised about human relationships, racism, hatred, or both. It’s up to the spectator to decide.

“It is also a sort of metaphor of what happens in our country. The people don’t know if they are still willing to live together like Black people and White People in the United States in the 1960s,” says Trouvé.

In White Dog, the conclusion is an unequivocal howl: unchecked hatred causes irremediable madness.

 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.