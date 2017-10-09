French film star Jean Rochefort dies, aged 87

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
International media
Jordan muzzles media, Myanmar media targets Rohingya
Rohingya refugees walk along the Balukhali refugee camp after the rain in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, 6 October, 2017.
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/09 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/09 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/09 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/09 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/09 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/09 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/09 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/09 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/09 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/09 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 10/08 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/09 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 10/08 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/09 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/09 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/09 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 10/08 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 10/09 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 10/08 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/09 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 10/08 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    International media
    Jordan muzzles media, Myanmar media targets Rohingya
  • media
    Global Focus
    Could postal survey help the cause of same-sex marriage in Australia?
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Radio Taboo: A voice for the voiceless
  • media
    Sports Insight
    What Catalonia's troubles means for Barca FC
  • media
    World music matters
    Delgrès: where Delta blues meets Caribbean lament
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Culture
Theatre Cinema France

French film star Jean Rochefort dies, aged 87

By
media Jean Rochefort in 2006 Frederic Souloy/Contributeur

One of France's most popular actors, Jean Rochefort, has died at the age of 87. He won several awards for his acting and made nearly 150 films, working with directors such as Bertrand Tavernier, Luis Bunuel and Robert Altman.

Rochefort died in Paris on Sunday night, his daughter Clémence announced on Monday.

Easily recognisable by his height, his moustache and a certain elegance of bearing, he worked in theatre, TV, radio and, most of all, cinema, becoming one of France's best-known actors.

Jean Rochefort (R) with Yves Robert (L) and Catherine Deneuve (C) on the set of Robert's Courage, fuyons! (Courage, Let's Run!) in 1979 Keystone-France / Contributeur

Despite being born in Paris, he spent some of his childhood in the provincial cities of Vichy and Nantes.

"God knows I was bored as a child," was his comment on that period later.

He gained a taste for drama from listening to plays on the radio and was persuaded to enrol in acting classes by a friend in Nantes.

Apart from a year in the USSR, where he married one of his first wife, he spent most of his career in France, working with some of the country's most famous directors, in particular Patrice Leconte, whose favourite he was in the 1970s.

At the age of 85, after playing in Philippe Le Guay's Floride, he announced his retirement.

"I don't want to make horror movies, so it's best to stop," he told Europe 1 radio.

Rochefort, whose main hobby was horseriding, married three times - to Alexandra Moscwa, Nicole Garcia and Françoise Vidal - and had five children.

He expressed regrets for having been a "bad father" because he concentrated on his career.

Jean Rochefort, a life in dates

29 April 1930: Born in Paris to Célestin Rochefort, an oil industry executive, and Fernande, née Guillot, an accountant;

1948: In Nantes because of the temporary separation of his parents, he starts theatre classes;

1949: Starts at acting school in Paris, going on to the National Conservatory of Dramatic Arts;

1953: Does national service, then joins the Compagnie Grenier-Hussenot thretre troupe;

1961: First major film role in Philippe de Broca’s Cartouche;

1970s: Works with director Yves Robert on a number of French cinema hits;

1973: Acts in Bertrand Tavernier’s L’Horloger de St Paul (The Clockmaker);

1976: Wins France's César best actor award for his role in Tavernier’s Que la fête commence (Let Joy Reign Supreme);

1976: Best actor César for role in Pierre Schoendoerffer’s Le Crabe-tambour (The Drummer Crab);

1999: Lifetime achievement César;

2013: Publishes his souvenirs, Ce Genre de choses (That Sort of Thing);

2015: Plays in Philippe Le Guay’s Floride with Sandrine Kimberlain, announces retirement from acting.

8 October 2017: Dies in Paris at the age of 87.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.