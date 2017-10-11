Court to decide if Rodin casts are fakes

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
Spotlight on Asia
Feminist film unbanned in India, showing in Paris
Poster for Hindi film 'Lipstick Under My Burkha' directed by Alankrita Shrivastava which opened the FFAST South Asia Film Festival in Paris, October 2017
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/11 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/11 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/11 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/11 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/11 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/11 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/11 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/11 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/11 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/11 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 10/08 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/11 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 10/08 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/11 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/11 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/11 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 10/08 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 10/11 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 10/08 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/11 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 10/08 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    International media
    Jordan muzzles media, Myanmar media targets Rohingya
  • media
    Spotlight on Asia
    Feminist film unbanned in India, showing in Paris
  • media
    Global Focus
    Could postal survey help the cause of same-sex marriage in Australia?
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Radio Taboo: A voice for the voiceless
  • media
    Sports Insight
    What Catalonia's troubles means for Barca FC
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Culture
Law Art Sculpture France

Court to decide if Rodin casts are fakes

By
media What does he think of it all? Rodin's The Thinker (Le Penseur) at the Musée Rodin in Paris AFP/Joel Saget

A Paris court is to judge whether bronzes cast from plaster models made by French 19th-century art giant Auguste Rodin are fakes and their sale by an Italian-based company fraud.

The trial started in Paris on Wednesday of Gary Snell, the American boss of the Gruppo Mondiale company, and three other defendants accused of counterfeit and fraud because they cast and sold bronzes from the plasters for an estimated 60 million euros.

Rodin left his entire studio and the right to produce casts to the French state and they make up the basis of the collection of Paris's Musée Rodin.

But some of the plasters were sold by the foundry to Gruppo Mondiale, which is believed to have cast some 1,700 bronzes of 52 Rodin works, including famous pieces such as The Kiss, The Thinker and The Hand of God.

Some have been exhibited as originals in Venice, Geneva and Toronto.

Posthumous casts or fakes?

Snell and his fellow defendants argue that Rodin's work is now in the public domain and that the museum was notified of the "posthumous casts".

Prosecutors argue that they are an offence against "national and universal heritage" and constitute "misleading advertising".

They also cite an expert who claims that excessive casting from a plaster can damage the original.

The case has dragged on since 2001.

A Paris court ruled itself incompetent to handle it in November 2014 on the grounds that it could not be shown that the sculptures had been made, exhibited or sold on French territory.

Prosecutors appealed against that decision.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.